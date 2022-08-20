Rising inflation & post-pandemic consumer behaviour

The pandemic has significantly impacted the economic and societal well-being of the entire planet. These include job losses, a drop in exports, and a rise in poverty. Bangladesh government took steps to prevent the problem from worsening and offered $22.1 billion in incentive and stimulus programs for the fiscal year 2021.



While the whole planet has suffered, Bangladesh has performed comparatively well during the pandemic owing to its resilient workforce in all sectors, especially the RMG and the workforce abroad. They sent back a significant amount of foreign currency to their families back home.



This global economic crisis has been a result of the war and its aftermath. In June 2022, the Bangladesh Bank reported 7.56 % inflation. In 2021, this was 5.64 %. Food price levels soared by 8.84%. As we know, inflation can be either cost-push or demand-pull. Both these raise prices in an economy, but in different ways.



Increased oil prices, a weaker taka, supply chain difficulties, and the Russia-Ukraine war all contribute to global inflation. The Finance Minister's latest budget plan aimed for 5.6% inflation. However, an unexpected rise in inflation has changed consumer behaviour. Inflation affects consumers at all levels.



Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves come from remittances and exports. This month we made another record as we witnessed Tk119 against $1 in the market. Due to a lack of supply, the open market and interbank dollar prices have risen.



On August 5th, the government raised fuel prices. All this will again add up to inflate the price of consumer goods and services ranging from commodities to imported luxury goods. Inflationary psychology is beginning to take hold, which means that customers are less likely to resist spending in the short term because they believe that prices will rise in the future, thus saving more of their expendable income.



During the pandemic, spending on travel, commuting, restaurants, nightlife, and entertainment was cut back. This made it possible for high-earners to save money because they had more flexibility with their money. But those with lower incomes didn't benefit from the lockdown phase. The lockdown particularly hit the retail and hospitality industries.



Now, low-income people have a hard time making ends meet, so any increase in prices could put them even further at risk. According to BBC Bangla, a homemaker in Dhaka said that with a budget of 15,000 BDT, she could buy food for her family. It has now surpassed the 20,000 BDT mark.



Many people believe that they will alter their spending patterns when inflation rises. An IPSOS report suggests that 80% of consumers expect to change their shopping habits if inflation persists. A truck driver narrated how the fare for delivering vegetables from Bogra to Dhaka has increased by Tk 3,000.



Thus, wholesale and retail vegetable prices rose.



Retail prices for low-cost and high-cost veggies have increased by 5-20 TK per kg. Consumers are already comparing the prices of their most recent purchases with what they are paying now. It is more noticeable for some items like your commuting cost or commodity. For others, consumers might not receive as strong a price shock.



Unrestrained price increases on essentials have fueled consumer dissatisfaction. Their purchasing power has decreased since then. Rising prices make the poorest people in society poorer. Bangladesh adapted well to the pandemic compared to most other nations, but recent events in global politics have forced Bangladesh to face harsher economic conditions.



Few economists fear a possible recessionary event, which could make things worse for the economy and consumers. A general price increase reduces customers' purchasing power because they can spend less.



Inflation reduces consumer purchasing power. Most households' second-largest monthly expense is groceries, so price increases can't be ignored. Food demand is inelastic and the category has hundreds of necessary and discretionary subcategories, so customers can buy less overall or choose cheaper alternatives.



According to research, 30% of adults don't upgrade devices and cut costs on electronics. Anything beyond necessity is considered a bad investment. People will buy fewer things if their income does not change. Their savings are shrinking, so they must cut spending. Low-wage earners are vulnerable and young consumers plan to credit to cover rising costs. Consumers will cut non-essential spending and make tough choices.



To help you manage your finances in a simple, effective, and long-lasting manner, consider adopting the 50/30/20 rule. The general rule of thumb is to allocate 50% of your monthly after-tax income toward necessities, 30% toward luxuries, and 20% toward savings or debt repayment.



Inflation increases investment profits but makes bank deposits a less attractive investment option as even with a more nominal return, consumers might lose purchasing power even with a more nominal return. Even when renting a shop or house, and the tenant pays a fixed rent. But, money loses value every month. Stocks and bonds are common investments today.



Investing in a company's shares yields a profit. Buying stock makes you an owner. You'll get a percentage of the company's profits proportional to your shares. A stable stock market investment could be an alternative investment for individuals to withstand inflation. At the same time, this may not be feasible for everyone.



Short-term bonds and Treasury bonds are risk-free investments. Short-term investments are low-risk and profitable. Individuals might also invest in real estate to fight the money-losing value phenomenon.



Keeping emergency funds on hand is another great way to preserve your money. Where you save for emergencies, it won't protect you from inflation, but it will help you plan for unexpected expenses if price fluctuations cause you to overspend.



You must frequently review your budget to account for price changes. Rampant inflation is enough to collapse a country's economy. Nonetheless, this is something that the government of any given country can manage. For this reason, market inflation will be manageable within the means of the general public. The economic landscape of the country will expand concurrently.

The writer is sr. lecturer, Strategy Management and HR, Department

