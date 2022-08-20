

Reduce noise pollution without delay



We are in full agreement with the organisers and participants of the workshop.



Unquestionably, adverse affects of noise pollution is taking a serious toll on our mental and physical health. Moreover, our country already hit with the worst form of air and noise pollution obviously calls for immediate actions from all concerned stakeholders.



Noise pollution is increasing at a dangerous rate, not only in the capital, but also in the whole country.



From a health perspective, it is linked to various diseases like hypertension, headache, indigestion, ulcer, and chronic insomnia. Anyone may turn completely deaf if 100dB or more noise pollution occurs for half an hour or more in any place. 60dB sound can make a man deaf temporarily and as mentioned 100dB can cause complete deafness.



As unplanned urbanisation keeps thriving coupled with mushrooming of many illegal buildings, mills and factories - the chaotic situation is resulting in producing of shrill sound round the clock.



These mill and factories in utter violation of rules and regulations are causing noise pollution through use of hazardous machinery and equipments. Furthermore, fast changes in our lifestyle, especially in urban areas have made us dependent on machines.



However, rampant and needless honking in the streets has become a major cause of hear loss among Dhaka dwellers. Moreover, indiscriminate use of the microphones, mikes in family or religious affairs, political assembly, and open concerts are also directly contributing to growing noise pollution.



Despite the ban on hydraulic horns, noise pollution couldn't be curbed as laws remain ineffective.



We believe apart from government initiatives NGO'S, media, and educational institutions have an important role to play in raising social awareness on the topic of noise pollution.



It is high time for health and environment authorities to take noise pollution seriously and ensure to strictly enforce related laws to address it. We hope the Department of Environment (DoE) will act on its word and with active support of people and volunteers will soon initiate effective programmes to contain this menace before it spirals out of control.



Regular and effective law enforcement and regulations in this regard is a must. In particular, hospitals and educational institutions which are declared as silent zones by Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) should be strictly monitored. Unless discipline is restored through proper vigilance and government supervision, controlling noise pollution will remain only a distant dream. While participating at a recently held workshop, titled 'Role of Stakeholders in Noise Pollution Control' speakers and participants have stressed on urgent need to contain and limit noise pollution. The workshop was held on Wednesday by the Integrated and Partnership Project on Noise Pollution Control at the Department of Environment.We are in full agreement with the organisers and participants of the workshop.Unquestionably, adverse affects of noise pollution is taking a serious toll on our mental and physical health. Moreover, our country already hit with the worst form of air and noise pollution obviously calls for immediate actions from all concerned stakeholders.Noise pollution is increasing at a dangerous rate, not only in the capital, but also in the whole country.From a health perspective, it is linked to various diseases like hypertension, headache, indigestion, ulcer, and chronic insomnia. Anyone may turn completely deaf if 100dB or more noise pollution occurs for half an hour or more in any place. 60dB sound can make a man deaf temporarily and as mentioned 100dB can cause complete deafness.As unplanned urbanisation keeps thriving coupled with mushrooming of many illegal buildings, mills and factories - the chaotic situation is resulting in producing of shrill sound round the clock.These mill and factories in utter violation of rules and regulations are causing noise pollution through use of hazardous machinery and equipments. Furthermore, fast changes in our lifestyle, especially in urban areas have made us dependent on machines.However, rampant and needless honking in the streets has become a major cause of hear loss among Dhaka dwellers. Moreover, indiscriminate use of the microphones, mikes in family or religious affairs, political assembly, and open concerts are also directly contributing to growing noise pollution.Despite the ban on hydraulic horns, noise pollution couldn't be curbed as laws remain ineffective.We believe apart from government initiatives NGO'S, media, and educational institutions have an important role to play in raising social awareness on the topic of noise pollution.It is high time for health and environment authorities to take noise pollution seriously and ensure to strictly enforce related laws to address it. We hope the Department of Environment (DoE) will act on its word and with active support of people and volunteers will soon initiate effective programmes to contain this menace before it spirals out of control.Regular and effective law enforcement and regulations in this regard is a must. In particular, hospitals and educational institutions which are declared as silent zones by Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) should be strictly monitored. Unless discipline is restored through proper vigilance and government supervision, controlling noise pollution will remain only a distant dream.