Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 12:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Reduce noise  pollution  without delay

Published : Saturday, 20 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 141

Reduce noise  pollution  without delay

Reduce noise  pollution  without delay

While participating at a recently held workshop, titled 'Role of Stakeholders in Noise Pollution Control' speakers and participants have stressed on urgent need to contain and limit noise pollution. The workshop was held on Wednesday by the Integrated and Partnership Project on Noise Pollution Control at the Department of Environment.

We are in full agreement with the organisers and participants of the workshop.

Unquestionably, adverse affects of noise pollution is taking a serious toll on our mental and physical health. Moreover, our country already hit with the worst form of air and noise pollution obviously calls for immediate actions from all concerned stakeholders.

Noise pollution is increasing at a dangerous rate, not only in the capital, but also in the whole country.

From a health perspective, it is linked to various diseases like hypertension, headache, indigestion, ulcer, and chronic insomnia. Anyone may turn completely deaf if 100dB or more noise pollution occurs for half an hour or more in any place.  60dB sound can make a man deaf temporarily and as mentioned 100dB can cause complete deafness.

As unplanned urbanisation keeps thriving coupled with mushrooming of many illegal buildings, mills and factories - the chaotic situation is resulting in producing of shrill sound round the clock.

These mill and factories in utter violation of rules and regulations are causing noise pollution through use of hazardous machinery and equipments. Furthermore, fast changes in our lifestyle, especially in urban areas have made us dependent on machines.

However, rampant and needless honking in the streets has become a major cause of hear loss among Dhaka dwellers. Moreover, indiscriminate use of the microphones, mikes in family or religious affairs, political assembly, and open concerts are also directly contributing to growing noise pollution.

Despite the ban on hydraulic horns, noise pollution couldn't be curbed as laws remain ineffective.

We believe apart from government initiatives NGO'S, media, and educational institutions have an important role to play in raising social awareness on the topic of noise pollution.

It is high time for health and environment authorities to take noise pollution seriously and ensure to strictly enforce related laws to address it. We hope the Department of Environment (DoE) will act on its word and with active support of people and volunteers will soon initiate effective programmes to contain this menace before it spirals out of control.  

Regular and effective law enforcement and regulations in this regard is a must. In particular, hospitals and educational institutions which are declared as silent zones by Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) should be strictly monitored. Unless discipline is restored through proper vigilance and government supervision, controlling noise pollution will remain only a distant dream.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Reduce noise  pollution  without delay
Testing times for RMG sector
A sudden surge in child marriage
Carnage grips Old Dhaka once more
Prices of daily essentials out of control
Nation mourns its darkest chapter in history
Alarming rise in motorbike accident
Default loans continue to rise


Latest News
Trawlers capsizes in Bay: 34 fishermen still missing
Suu Kyi could return home after verdicts
Dhaka’s air quality turns 'unhealthy' again
Finnish PM reveals she has taken drug test
Ten dead in Somalia hotel attack
Two held with Phenidyl in Kurigram
BCL leader ‘beats’ RU student, ‘snatches’ money
Chelsea boss given one-game ban after Spurs red card
Child drowns in Chandpur
Lightning strike kills man in Netrakona
Most Read News
Indonesia leader says Putin and Xi to attend G20 summit: report
Xi and Putin to attend G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia's Jokowi says
Erdogan warns of 'another Chernobyl' after talks in Ukraine
Sudan: Seasonal floods kill 77 people, destroy 14,500 homes
Saudi doctoral student gets 34 years in prison for tweets
Europe storms: Children among dead in France, Austria and Italy
People queue to buy cheap vegetable oil
Momen urges India to do whatever needed to keep Hasina in power
Borna Coric crashes Nadal's Cincinnati welcome back party
World Assembly of Muslim Youth awarded full free scholarships
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft