Lightning strike kills two at Galachipa



GALACHIPA, PATUAKHALI, Aug 19: Two people were killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in Galachipa Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Mamun Pada, 35, of Char Kajal Union, and Mostafa Hawlader, 50, a resident of Galachipa Municipality.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Galachipa Police Station MR Shawkat Anwar Islam said thunderbolt struck Mamun in Charkajal Village under Char Kajal Union when he was returning home after fishing in the river, which left him dead on the spot.

On the other hand, Mostafa was killed by lightning strike in Shantibag area under Galachipa Municipality when he was working in a field in the afternoon, the OC added.









