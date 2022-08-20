Jute growers happy over getting fair prices in Rajshahi



The photo shows a jute market in Durgapur Upazila. photo: observer

In the absence of required rainfall, retting water bodies in the upazila got dried up. Growers got into difficulty with their cut jute plants. Counting higher retting costs including pond space rent-taking in far areas and transporting, they managed jute plant retting. These extra costs increased their production costs.

But the market price is fair now. This is bringing smile on their faces. With this, their tension is fading off.

In local market per maund jute is selling at 2,800-Tk 3000 per maund on the basis of the quality.

Rafiqul Islam of Devipur Village in Durgapur Municipality cultivated jute on two bigha land this year. Despite many farming adversities including cutting, retting and drying, his fibre output from two bighas stood at 12 maunds and a half.

In the beginning, he sold per maund jute at Tk 3,200. It brought smile on his face, and he forgot about disappointment. Others like him are also delighted to get good yield and good price. The favourable market price is showing them further hopeful expansion of jute farming.

Bajlur Rahman of Raipara Village said, "I planted jute on an acre of land. So far I have got a profit of Tk12,000 from one bigha, and expect to get more profit from the rest of my crop."

"Due to lack of water, I took jute plants on a van to two miles away for retting in a pond, but taking a big trouble. Now I have forgotten that rouble for good yield and price", he added.

Farmers are very happy over the good market price of jute. Each maund of jute is selling at Tk 2,800-3,000 varying quality.

According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension-Durgapur, this year 1,872 hectares (ha) of land were brought under jute cultivation in the upazila, about 300 ha higher than last year's 1,570 ha.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Razia Sultana said, jute cultivation has increased compared to the last year as government provided incentives to 3,000 growers to promote jute cultivation.







