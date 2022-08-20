Girl raped by eve-teaser at Sarishabari

SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR, Aug 19: A schoolgirl was raped allegedly by a eve-teaser in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Saturday for not agreeing to his marriage proposal.

Police sources said Kanak Hasan, 25, a resident of Loknathpur Village, proposed the 14-year-old girl to marry him but she refused it. Kanak then started teasing the girl regularly on the way to school.

After that, he secretly entered the girl's house at around 3am on Saturday and forcibly raped her there.

A case was filed by the victim's father with Sarishabari Police Station (PS) on Saturday afternoon accusing Kanak, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Mohammad Mohobbat Kabir.

















