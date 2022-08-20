Video
Home Countryside

Loan package for youth launched in Natore

Published : Saturday, 20 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 152
Our Correspondent

NATORE, Aug 19: The Department of Youth Development (DoYD) launched a fiscal year-based youth loan package of Tk 3 crore in the district on Sunday to make youths financially self-reliant.
On the opening day, two successful youths, one male and one female, were provided with the first loan facility of Taka one lakh at five per cent service charge.
Noor Ahmed Masum, additional deputy commissioner (general), inaugurated the loan programme at a function held in the DoYD office in the district as the chief guest. It was chaired by K.M. Abdul Matin, deputy director (DD) of the DoYD.
To mark the opening of the youth loan, a discussion meeting was also arranged.
DD of the DoYD K.M. Abdul Matin said, a total of Tk 3 crore  of youth loan will be distributed, in phase,  among youths of the district during this fiscal year with a view to making them financially self-reliant.     The loan is being given only at five per cent service charge, he added.


