Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts

Two women and a schoolboy have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Narayanganj, Sirajganj and Moulvibazar, in two days.

NARAYANGANJ: A woman has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Fatulla Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Asma Begum, 22, wife of Arif Mia, a resident of Nandalalpur Battala area in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Asma committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her room due to a quarrel with her husband in the afternoon.

Being informed, police recovered her body and sent it to Narayanganj General Hospital morgue an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fatulla Model Police Station (PS) Nazrul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

SIRAJGANJ: A schoolboy has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in Belkuchi Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Mahfuzur Rahman, 16, son of Amirul Islam, a resident of Sen Bhangabari Natunpara Village in the upazila. He was an SSC candidate of Sohagpur Pilot Government High School this year.

Local sources said Mahfuzur asked his father to give him a motorcycle few days back but he did not get it. After that, he demanded for a smart phone. But his father could not give this too for financial reason.

Mahfuzur then committed suicide hanging himself from a branch of a tree nearby the house on Thursday being aggrieved with his parents.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members as there was no complaint filed from them.

Belkuchi PS OC Tajmilur Rahman confirmed the incident.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A newlywed woman has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

Deceased Runa Begum was the wife of Sharif Mia of Nainarpar Village under Adampur Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Runa Begum of Bongaon Village under Adampur Union got married with day-labourer Sharif Mia, son of Aziz Mia of Nainarpar area, six days back.

However, Runa hanged herself from the ceiling fan of a room in her husband's house at around 10pm on Wednesday.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy on Thursday morning.

Runa Begum had been suffering from stomach pain. She might have committed suicide as she could not be able to bear the pain.

However, the law enforcers are trying to known the actual reason behind her committing suicide.

Kamalganj PS Inspector (Investigation) Abdur Razzak confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard.





