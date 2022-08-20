Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 12:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts

Published : Saturday, 20 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 150
Our Correspondents

Two women and a schoolboy have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Narayanganj, Sirajganj and Moulvibazar, in two days.
NARAYANGANJ: A woman has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Fatulla Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Asma Begum, 22, wife of Arif Mia, a resident of Nandalalpur Battala area in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Asma committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her room due to a quarrel with her husband in the afternoon.
Being informed, police recovered her body and sent it to Narayanganj General Hospital morgue an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fatulla Model Police Station (PS) Nazrul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.
SIRAJGANJ: A schoolboy has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in Belkuchi Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Mahfuzur Rahman, 16, son of Amirul Islam, a resident of Sen Bhangabari Natunpara Village in the upazila. He was an SSC candidate of Sohagpur Pilot Government High School this year.
Local sources said Mahfuzur asked his father to give him a motorcycle few days back but he did not get it. After that, he demanded for a smart phone. But his father could not give this too for financial reason.
Mahfuzur then committed suicide hanging himself from a branch of a tree nearby the house on Thursday being aggrieved with his parents.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members as there was no complaint filed from them.
Belkuchi PS OC Tajmilur Rahman confirmed the incident.
KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A newlywed woman has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.
Deceased Runa Begum was the wife of Sharif Mia of Nainarpar Village under Adampur Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Runa Begum of Bongaon Village under Adampur Union got married with day-labourer Sharif Mia, son of Aziz Mia of Nainarpar area, six days back.
However, Runa hanged herself from the ceiling fan of a room in her husband's house at around 10pm on Wednesday.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy on Thursday morning.
Runa Begum had been suffering from stomach pain. She might have committed suicide as she could not be able to bear the pain.
However, the law enforcers are trying to known the actual reason behind her committing suicide.
Kamalganj PS Inspector (Investigation) Abdur Razzak confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh Tea Workers' Union announced to continue their strike
Lightning strike kills two at Galachipa
Jute growers happy over getting fair prices in Rajshahi
Girl raped by eve-teaser at Sarishabari
Loan package for youth launched in Natore
Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts
Two crushed under train in Natore, Pabna
Seven minors drown in five districts


Latest News
Suu Kyi could return home after verdicts
Dhaka’s air quality turns 'unhealthy' again
Finnish PM reveals she has taken drug test
Ten dead in Somalia hotel attack
Two held with Phenidyl in Kurigram
BCL leader ‘beats’ RU student, ‘snatches’ money
Chelsea boss given one-game ban after Spurs red card
Child drowns in Chandpur
Lightning strike kills man in Netrakona
Huawei launches its largest-ever regional Seeds for the Future Program
Most Read News
Indonesia leader says Putin and Xi to attend G20 summit: report
Xi and Putin to attend G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia's Jokowi says
Erdogan warns of 'another Chernobyl' after talks in Ukraine
Sudan: Seasonal floods kill 77 people, destroy 14,500 homes
Saudi doctoral student gets 34 years in prison for tweets
Europe storms: Children among dead in France, Austria and Italy
People queue to buy cheap vegetable oil
Momen urges India to do whatever needed to keep Hasina in power
Borna Coric crashes Nadal's Cincinnati welcome back party
World Assembly of Muslim Youth awarded full free scholarships
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft