Two crushed under train in Natore, Pabna

Two men have been crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Natore and Pabna, on Thursday.

NATORE: A young man was crushed a train in Lalpur Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Rashedul Islam, 25, son of Zillur Rahman, a resident of Hatsharipur area in the upazila.

Azimnagar Railway Station Master Masum Ali said Rashedul was crushed by a train in the upazila at early hours. Later on, locals spotted the severed body lying on the railway track in the morning.

He was identified by the national identity card in his pocket.

SANTHIA, PABNA: A motorcyclist was crushed under a train in Santhia Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Tushar, 25, son of late Omar Sarder, a resident of Char Beayalia Village in Sujanagar Upazila of the district. He worked as a sales representative of Pran Company at Santhia. Local sources said Tushar was going to Santhia from home in the morning riding by a motorcycle.

On his way, a train hit his motorcycle in Raghurampur area of Santhia Upazila at around 8am, which left him dead on the spot.
















