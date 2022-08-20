Video
Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 12:28 PM
Home Countryside

Seven minors drown in five districts

Published : Saturday, 20 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 155
Our Correspondents

Seven minor children drowned in separate incidents in five districts- Khagrachhari, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Pirojpur and Natore, in two days.
RAMGARH, KHAGRACHHARI: A schoolboy drowned in a pond in Ramgarh Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.
The deceased was identified as Md Shariful Islam Farhad, 11, son of Md Tajul Islam, a resident of Samprupara Village under Ramgarh Municipality. He was a second grader at Uttar Lamakupara Government Primary School in the area.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Shariful came to visit his maternal uncle's house in Dakshin Kaladoba area in the morning.
However, he along with two other boys went to take a bath in an abandoned pond in the area at around 2pm.
At one stage of bathing, Shariful went missing there.
On information, fire service personnel rushed in and rescued him.
Shariful was, later, taken to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor boy dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ramgarh Police Station (PS) Mizanur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that the body will be handed over to the deceased's family members after completion of formalities.
NOAKHALI: A minor child drowned in a pond in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Md Mamun, 2, son of Sheikh Farid, a resident of Ward No. 4 Bangla Bazar area under Char Clerk Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Mamun fell in a pond nearby the house in the morning while his family members were unaware of it.
Later on, the family members rescued him from the pond and took to Subarnachar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor boy dead.
RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in Raipur Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
A minor girl drowned in a pond in Sonapur Union of the upazila in the morning.
The deceased was identified as Riju Akhter, 2, daughter of Ismail Hossain of Mohadevpur Village under Sonapur Union in the upazila.
The deceased's mother Nehar Begum said Riju Akhter fell in a pond nearby the house at around 10am while playing beside it.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her from the pond and rushed to Raipur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.
Earlier, a minor girl drowned in a pond in Raipur Union of the upazila on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Faria Akhter, 4, daughter of Md Ibrahim of Shayestanagar Village under Raipur Union in the upazila.
The deceased's father Ibrahim said Faria fell in a pond nearby the house at around 7am while she was playing beside it.
Later on, the family members rescued her from the pond and rushed to Raipur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the girl dead.
Physician of Raipur Upazila Health Complex Dr Tanmoy Kumar Pal confirmed the incidents.
Raipur PS OC Shipon Barua said two unnatural death cases will be filed with the PS in these connections.
INDURKANI, PIROJPUR: A minor child drowned in a water body in Indurkani Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Tabassum Akhter, 2, daughter of Sabuj Hawlader, a resident of Ramchandrapur Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Tabassum fell in a water body behind the house at around 7 am while her family members were having breakfast.
Later on, she was rescued from the water body and taken to Indurkani Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.
Indurkani PS OC Anamul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that police have been sent to the scene.
NATORE: Two cousin brothers drowned in a pond in Lalpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
The deceased were identified as Alif Hossain, 4, son of Sajedul Islam, and his cousin brother Shanto Islam, 3, son of Shahinur Rahaman, residents of Krishnarampur Village under Arbad Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Alif and Shanto were playing beside a pond next to their houses in the afternoon.
At one stage, they fell down in the pond and went missing in it.
Later on, locals rescued them from the pond in the evening and took to Lalpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed those over to the deceased's family members without autopsies as no complaint was lodged by them.
Lalpur PS OC Monwaruzzaman confirmed the incident.


