

Egg syndicate raising retail price in Bogura

In a dramatic manner, the egg syndicate is bagging huge profits from egg bazaars in the district by creating artificial crisis of eggs. It is alleged, the syndicate has been buying eggs from different poultry farms and preserving these in cold stores for the next sale.

This information was confirmed by President of Bogura Poultry Owners Association Nurul Amin Leader.

He said eggs are selling at cheaper prices at wholesale bazaars in Bogura, but it has made no reflect at retail levels.

It is affecting poultry owners while consumers are deceived, he added.

Many poultry farms have grown up at border areas of northern region. The syndicate collect eggs from these farms and preserve in cold storage.

Eggs can be kept in cold storage for 15-30 days. Eggs released from cold storage after more than one month cannot be kept for more than five days in bazaars. If not sold out within five days, these eggs lose nutrition value.

A wholesaler of Rahman Nagar, requesting anonymity, said if such eggs are broken for cooking the albumen looks thin and the yolk gets scattered. Many call it artificial egg.

District Livestock Resources Officer Dr. Saidur Rahman said, there is nothing as artificial egg. The nutritional value of egg gets decreasing if kept in cold storage for more than normal time, he added.

If preserved eggs are kept outside for more than five days the albumen develops reddish colour, he explained.

Lakh and lakh pieces of eggs are kept in cold storage by the syndicate.

It makes a Tk 1.5 to 2 per piece. Eggs are sent from cold storages to where there is egg crisis.

At present, eggs are selling at Tk 39 per haali (four pieces) at wholesale bazaars in Bogura Town. But per haali is selling at Tk 40 un retail bazaars.

This egg price trends are prevailing for the last few weeks at town bazaars and outskirt bazaars.

Poultry Association President Nurul Amin Leader said, "Amid risks we, the poultry owners, are producing eggs. After meeting costs including labour, we cannot make profits according to our expectation. If the trends continue, this sector will be under threat."

A wholesaler Alamin Sheikh at Kazikhanar crossing in the town said, in fact, the egg price is defined in Dhaka. When eggs are brought in district town, then their prices go up usually. He blamed intermediaries for increasing prices of eggs.

Usually egg demands remain higher at different retail outlets in Bogura Town.

Trader Rahmat said, egg prices have been maintaining fluctuations for the last several weeks. Egg prices are defined by wholesalers.

"We've nothing to do here. We're purchasing eggs at higher rates and selling at lower profit rate," he added.

Consumption of such eggs has been making negative impact on human body. But it is remaining beyond the consumer concept.

Residential Medical Officer of Bogura Mohammad Ali Hospital Dr. Md Shafiq Amin Kajal said, eggs should be consumed immediately. Eggs cannot be delayed for more than three days, he added. If eggs are preserved for more than 15 days, the quality gets decreasing gradually, he further said.

He said egg is such a thing which is the best feed for germs. If eggs are consumed after the certain time, it creates complications in human body, he added.

















