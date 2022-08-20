Video
Saturday, 20 August, 2022
Home Countryside

Janmashtami Celebrated In Gaibandha

People urged to uphold communal harmony

Published : Saturday, 20 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 162
Our Correspondent

Bangladesh Puja Udjapon Parishad in Gaibandha brought out a colourful rally in the town on Friday on the occasion of the Janmashtami festival. photo: observer

GAIBANDHA, Aug 19: Janmashtami, the celebration of the birthday of Lord Krishna and one of the biggest religious festivals of Hindus, was celebrated in all the seven upazilas in the district on Friday with due religious fervour and much enthusiasm.
According to Hindu belief, Lord Krishna came on the earth to destroy evil and establish justice.
So the teachings of Krishna are very important to establish peace and prosperity in the trouble-torn word. His preaching in Bhagvad Geeta is still guiding light for the followers of the Hindu religion.
Marking the day, Bangladesh Puja Utjapon Parishad (BPUP), district unit,  organized different programmes.
The programmes included worship of Lord Krishna, geetajagya, bringing out rally, distribution of Prasad and sweets.
Apart from it, a discussion meeting was also held on the premises of Kalibari Matri Angon Temple of the town here in the morning around 10 am with President of BPUP, district unit, Principal Paresh Chandra Sarker in the chair.
DC Md. Oliur Rahman addressed the meeting as the chief guest and Superintendent of Police Muhammad Towhidul Islam and President of Hindu, Boudha, Khristan Oikya Parishad Ranajit Bakshi Surjya spoke at the event as special guests.
Speaking on the occasion, DC Oliur Rahman said, the communal harmony in the country is excellent as the Hindus and the Muslims live here peacefully decades after decades.
The DC also urged all to continue communal harmony to build a happy and prosperous Sonar Bangla as envisioned by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
A large number of Hindu religious leaders and devotees participated in the programmes.


