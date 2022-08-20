Two women found dead in Laxmipur, Moulvibazar

Two women have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Laxmipur and Moulvibazar, on Thursday.

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: Police recovered the half-decomposed body of a woman from a betel nut orchard in Raipur Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 40 to 50, could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the half-decomposed body of the woman lying in a betel nut orchard in Char Palwan Ward No. 1 Dewan Bari area under Raipur Union in the upazila in the afternoon and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 4pm and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Raipur Police Station (PS) Shipon Barua confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed in this connection.

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife from Kulaura Upazila in the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Beauty Begum, 27, wife of UAE expatriate Payal Ahmed.

Police sources said locals saw the body of the housewife hanging from the ceiling of a room in her father-in-law's house in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The law enforcers, however, have detained Beauty's father-in-law and sister-in-law for questioning.

Kulaura PS OC Md Abduch Salek confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report.





















