Five men electrocuted in four districts

Five men have been electrocuted in separate incidents in four districts- Laxmipur, Gaibandha, Kurigram and Noakhali, on Thursday and Friday.

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: A young man was electrocuted in Raipur Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ripon, son of Sattar Molla, a resident of Dakshin Charbongshi area in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Raipur Police Station (PS) Shipon Barua said Ripon came in contact with a live electric wire while he was carrying an iron wheel of his tractor at around 8 am, which left him dead on the spot.

GAIBANDHA: A farmer was electrocuted in Palashbari Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Shahidul Islam, 40, a resident of Dighalkandi Pashchimpara Village under Kishorgari Union in the upazila.

According to local sources, Shahidul came in contact with an electric wire in the evening while he was connecting an electric fan in his house, which left him critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to Palashbari Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A farmer was electrocuted in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Rafiqul Islam, 45, a resident of Anantapur area in the upazila.

Local sources said Rafiqul came into contact with an electric wire while he was extracting water from a pond in the area at around 1:30pm, which left him critically injured.

Sensing the matter, locals rescued the injured and rushed to Fulbari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Rafiqul dead.

Fulbari PS OC Fazlur Rahman confirmed the incident.

SENBAG, NOAKHALI: Two men have been electrocuted and another was injured in Senbag Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased were identified as Nazrul Islam, 45, and Sabuj, 42, hailed from Purbadhala Upazila of Netrakona District. Theyh worked in the upazila.

The injured person is Bacchu.

Senbag PS OC Iqbal Hossain said some labourers were testing soil before starting construction work of a five-story building of Ayesha Siddiquee Girls' Madrasa in Chhamirmunshirhat area under Kabilpur Union. At around 12:30pm, Sabuj and Nazrul came in contact with live electricity, which left the duo dead on the spot.

Bacchu was also injured at that time as he came forward to rescue his co-workers.

However, necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.

















