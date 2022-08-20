Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 12:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Five men electrocuted in four districts

Published : Saturday, 20 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 144
Our Correspondents

Five men have been electrocuted in separate incidents in four districts- Laxmipur, Gaibandha, Kurigram and Noakhali, on Thursday and Friday.
RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: A young man was electrocuted in Raipur Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The deceased was identified as Ripon, son of Sattar Molla, a resident of Dakshin Charbongshi area in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Raipur Police Station (PS) Shipon Barua said Ripon came in contact with a live electric wire while he was carrying an iron wheel of his tractor at around 8 am, which left him dead on the spot.
GAIBANDHA: A farmer was electrocuted in Palashbari Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.
The deceased was identified as Shahidul Islam, 40, a resident of Dighalkandi Pashchimpara Village under Kishorgari Union in the upazila.
According to local sources, Shahidul came in contact with an electric wire in the evening while he was connecting an electric fan in his house, which left him critically injured.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to Palashbari Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.
FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A farmer was electrocuted in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.
The deceased was identified as Rafiqul Islam, 45, a resident of Anantapur area in the upazila.
Local sources said Rafiqul came into contact with an electric wire while he was extracting water from a pond in the area at around 1:30pm, which left him critically injured.
Sensing the matter, locals rescued the injured and rushed to Fulbari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Rafiqul dead.
Fulbari PS OC Fazlur Rahman confirmed the incident.
SENBAG, NOAKHALI: Two men have been electrocuted and another was injured in Senbag Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.
The deceased were identified as Nazrul Islam, 45, and Sabuj, 42, hailed from Purbadhala Upazila of Netrakona District. Theyh worked in the upazila.  
The injured person is Bacchu.
Senbag PS OC Iqbal Hossain said some labourers were testing soil before starting construction work of a five-story building of Ayesha Siddiquee Girls' Madrasa in Chhamirmunshirhat area under Kabilpur Union. At around 12:30pm, Sabuj and Nazrul came in contact with live electricity, which left the duo dead on the spot.
Bacchu was also injured at that time as he came forward to rescue his co-workers.
However, necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh Tea Workers' Union announced to continue their strike
Lightning strike kills two at Galachipa
Jute growers happy over getting fair prices in Rajshahi
Girl raped by eve-teaser at Sarishabari
Loan package for youth launched in Natore
Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts
Two crushed under train in Natore, Pabna
Seven minors drown in five districts


Latest News
Suu Kyi could return home after verdicts
Dhaka’s air quality turns 'unhealthy' again
Finnish PM reveals she has taken drug test
Ten dead in Somalia hotel attack
Two held with Phenidyl in Kurigram
BCL leader ‘beats’ RU student, ‘snatches’ money
Chelsea boss given one-game ban after Spurs red card
Child drowns in Chandpur
Lightning strike kills man in Netrakona
Huawei launches its largest-ever regional Seeds for the Future Program
Most Read News
Indonesia leader says Putin and Xi to attend G20 summit: report
Xi and Putin to attend G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia's Jokowi says
Erdogan warns of 'another Chernobyl' after talks in Ukraine
Sudan: Seasonal floods kill 77 people, destroy 14,500 homes
Saudi doctoral student gets 34 years in prison for tweets
Europe storms: Children among dead in France, Austria and Italy
People queue to buy cheap vegetable oil
Momen urges India to do whatever needed to keep Hasina in power
Borna Coric crashes Nadal's Cincinnati welcome back party
World Assembly of Muslim Youth awarded full free scholarships
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft