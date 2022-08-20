15 killed, 24 injured in separate road mishaps

A total of 15 people including a member of Bangladesh Army and a female teacher have been killed and at least 24 others injured in separate road accidents in 10 districts- Cumilla, Rangamati, Satkhira, Tangail, Bandarban, Sylhet, Thakurgaon, Bogura, Laxmipur and Narayanganj, in four days.

CUMILLA: Three people were killed and another was injured after an unknown vehicle hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Chauddagram Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased were identified as Limon, 17, Robiul Alam, 16, and Sifat Hossain, 16.

Mia Bazar Highway Police Outpost In-Charge AKM Manzurul Haque Akhanda said an unknown vehicle hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Chhupura area at around 9 pm, leaving its three passengers dead on the spot.

At that time, the auto-rickshaw driver Alauddin was injured.

Being informed, police rushed to the scene and recovered the bodies.

However, necessary steps will be taken in this connection, the official added.

RANGAMATI: Two people were killed after a jeep fell into a roadside ditch in Baghaichhari Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as vegetable trader Iliyas Ali, 45, a resident of Karengatoli area, and his associate Ananta Tripura, 40.

Police and local sources said a banana-laden jeep, locally known as Chander Gari, overturned on the road in Nangolmara area and fell into a roadside ditch in the morning after its driver had lost control over the steering, which left two people dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies from the scene.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sajek Police Station (PS) Nurul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

SATKHIRA: A local trader was killed after being crushed by a truck in Debhata Upazila of the district early Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Abul Kalam Azad, 45, a resident of Sakhirpur area in the upazila. He was a sugarcane trader by profession.

Police and local sources said a truck crushed Azad in front of Sakhipur High School at around 5 am when he was loading a van with sugarcane, which left him critically injured.

Azad was rescued in critical condition and taken to Sakhipur Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Debhata PS Md Ainuddin confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.

TANGAIL: Two people have been killed and at least 20 others injured in separate road accidents in Ghatail and Kalihati upazilas of the district on Tuesday.

Two people were killed and three others injured after a CNG-run auto-rickshaw hit a truck from behind in Ghatail Upazila early Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Shahjahan, a resident of Kashtola Village, and Nepal Chandra Saha, a resident of Haimidpur Sahapara area in the upazila.

Ghatail PS SI Monirul Islam said a CNG-run auto-rickshaw hit hard a roadside truck from behind on the Tangail-Mymensingh highway in Brahmanshason area at around 4:30 am after losing its control over the steering, leaving its passengers Shahjahan and Nepal dead on the spot.

At that time, three other people were also injured. They were taken to Tangail Sadar Hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed those over to the deceased's families following legal procedure.

The injured were, however, taken to Tangail Sadar Hospital and are currently undergoing treatment there, SI Monirul added.

On the other hand, at least 17 passengers have been injured after a bus fell into a roadside ditch in Kalihati Upazila of the district.

The accident took place near Sakrail Sholakura Bridge early Tuesday.

Kalihati Fire Service and Civil Defence Sub-Officer Nazrul Islam said a Dhaka-bound passenger-laden bus fell into a roadside ditch after its driver had lost control over the steering, which left at least 17 passengers injured.

The injured, two in critical condition, were taken to Tangail Sadar Hospital. They are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, he added.

BANDARBAN: An army man was killed and three others were injured as a pickup van carrying them fell off the Thanchi-Alikadom road in Headmanpara area of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Shimul, 28, a soldier of 16 ECB in the Bangladesh Army.

The injured persons are soldiers Farhad, Ibrahim and the vehicle's driver corporal Prabir. They are currently undergoing treatment at Thanchi Upazila Health Complex.

Thanchi PS SI Mohiuddin said the accident took place at around 4pm when the vehicle fell around 500 feet as it went off the road after losing its control over the steering.

The accident left Shimul dead on the spot and three others critically injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Necessary steps will be taken in this connection, the SI added.

SYLHET: A primary school teacher was killed in a road accident in Dakshin Surma Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Halima Khatun, 43, was the head teacher of Mohammadpur A Gafur Primary School.

It was learnt that the teacher was returning to her house in the morning riding by a motorcycle after attending the National Mourning Day's programme at the school. At that time, a speedy leguna (local vehicle) coming from the opposite direction hit the motorcycle, leaving her seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took her to a local hospital.

Later on, she succumbed to her injuries at the hospital on Tuesday morning while undergoing treatment there.

THAKURGAON: A man was killed in a road accident in the district town early Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Rabiul Islam, 22, son of Siddique Fakir, a resident of Muksudpur Upazila of Gopalganj District. He was the assistant of a truck driver.

Police and local sources said a truck was standing in front of Thakurgaon Bust Terminal at around 12:30am.

At that time, a Panchagarh-bound truck from Dinajpur hit the standing truck from behind, which left Rabiul seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital.

Later on, Rabiul succumbed to his injuries at the hospital at dawn while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers seized both trucks but the drivers managed to flee the scene.

An unnatural death case was filed with Thakurgaon Sadar PS in the afternoon in this regard.

Thakurgaon Sadar PS OC Kamal Hossain confirmed the incident.

BOGURA: Two people were killed after a truck smashed their motorcycle in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The deceased were identified as Habib, 25, son of Tojammel Haque, and Rockey, 25, son of Rustam Ali, residents of Kallibala area in the upazila.

Bogura Sadar PS OC Selim Reza said a truck hit a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction in Matidali Biman crossing area at around 11 pm, leaving the duo critically injured.

The injured were rescued and taken to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

However, necessary steps will be taken in this regard, OC Selim added.

LAXMIPUR: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Ramganj Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Md Farhad Hossain, 21, son of expatriate Golam Siddique, a resident of Athakara Village under Bholakot Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a CNG-run auto-rickshaw hit hard a motorcycle carrying Farhad in front of Janani Counter in Ramganj Bus Terminal area at around 11:15am, leaving the motorcyclist critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Ramganj Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty physician Dr Md Foisal declared Farhad dead.

However, the driver of the CNG fled the scene along with his vehicle soon after the incident.

Ramganj PS OC Emdadul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: A man was killed after an auto-rickshaw overturned in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Ziaur Rahman, 45, a resident of Boribari Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a battery-run auto-rickshaw overturned in Madanpur Lolati area at around 3 pm after losing its control over the steering, which left its passenger Ziaur Rahman critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.

DMCH Police Camp In-Charge Bachchu Mia confirmed the incident, adding that they informed the PS concern in this regard.

















