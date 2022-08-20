Culvert turns death trap at Betagi



The broken culvert on Laxmipura Bazar-Humayun Kabir Mallik Baari Road at Betagi. photo: observer

The culvert of this two kilometre road has been lying un-repaired for the last five years. The road is located in Sadar Union of the upazila.

According to local sources, several thousands of people in ten villages are facing communication sufferings. They are using the risky culvert as there is no alternative road.

About five years back, the culvert in Kismatpur Bholanathpur area developed breaking in the middle of the deck. Since then heavy vehicular movements became suspended. Only few light vehicles, such as auto-rickshaw and Votvoti, ply.

At present, the movement of small transports has also been very difficult as the broken part of the culvert got widened gradually.

People from about ten villages including Dakkhin Bholanathpur, Kismat Bholanathpur, Laxmipura, Ranipur and Sreenagar, and traders of Laxmipura Bazar are facing immense sufferings.

A recent visit found the broken deck of 27-foot length and 12-foot width. Its side walls got broken after being hit by engine-run Tomtom.

To tackle collapse of the culvert, tree sticks have been installed beneath. But the sticks are rickety. These can get broken any time, causing accidents. Drivers of small transports were seen plying carefully over it.

Paddy-rice traders of Dakkhin Bholanathpur Bazar, including Ujjal Sikdar, Rubel Mallik and several others said, transporting goods, such as paddy and fertiliser as well as essentials is halted. They are counting losses.

Local dweller Riajul Kabir Babu said, now only few Tomtom and easybike are moving on the road with risks.

Bholanathpur Darul Ulum Madrasa and Orphanage is situated in a little distance ahead of the culvert. Students come to the madrasa from different areas of the upazila. They are also suffering.

Founder of the madrasa Alhajj Abdul Kuddus Mallik said, "We have informed union chairman and the authorities concerned about the broken culvert several times. They gave assurance only."

Betagi Upazila Engineer Md Raisul Islam said, "We've sent a proposal to the highest authorities for constructing the culvert again. But the proposal is yet to be included in any project. If included, the repairing process will begin."



















BETAGI, BARGUNA, Aug 19: A broken culvert of Laxmipura Bazar-Humayun Kabir Mallik Baari Road in Betagi Upazila of the district has turned death trap.The culvert of this two kilometre road has been lying un-repaired for the last five years. The road is located in Sadar Union of the upazila.According to local sources, several thousands of people in ten villages are facing communication sufferings. They are using the risky culvert as there is no alternative road.About five years back, the culvert in Kismatpur Bholanathpur area developed breaking in the middle of the deck. Since then heavy vehicular movements became suspended. Only few light vehicles, such as auto-rickshaw and Votvoti, ply.At present, the movement of small transports has also been very difficult as the broken part of the culvert got widened gradually.People from about ten villages including Dakkhin Bholanathpur, Kismat Bholanathpur, Laxmipura, Ranipur and Sreenagar, and traders of Laxmipura Bazar are facing immense sufferings.A recent visit found the broken deck of 27-foot length and 12-foot width. Its side walls got broken after being hit by engine-run Tomtom.To tackle collapse of the culvert, tree sticks have been installed beneath. But the sticks are rickety. These can get broken any time, causing accidents. Drivers of small transports were seen plying carefully over it.Paddy-rice traders of Dakkhin Bholanathpur Bazar, including Ujjal Sikdar, Rubel Mallik and several others said, transporting goods, such as paddy and fertiliser as well as essentials is halted. They are counting losses.Local dweller Riajul Kabir Babu said, now only few Tomtom and easybike are moving on the road with risks.Bholanathpur Darul Ulum Madrasa and Orphanage is situated in a little distance ahead of the culvert. Students come to the madrasa from different areas of the upazila. They are also suffering.Founder of the madrasa Alhajj Abdul Kuddus Mallik said, "We have informed union chairman and the authorities concerned about the broken culvert several times. They gave assurance only."Betagi Upazila Engineer Md Raisul Islam said, "We've sent a proposal to the highest authorities for constructing the culvert again. But the proposal is yet to be included in any project. If included, the repairing process will begin."