Foreign News

Saturday, 20 August, 2022
Published : Saturday, 20 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Mourners carry the Palestinian flag-draped body of Salah Sawafta, who was killed earlier during a raid by Israeli forces, in the city of Tubas in the north of the occupied West Bank on August 19, 2022. The 58-year-old Sawafta "died of critical wounds, sustained by live bullets from the occupation (Israeli military) in the head, in Tubas this morning", the Palestinian health ministry said in a statement. The Israeli military said soldiers had come under fire during a raid in the town aimed at apprehending "a group of terrorists" planning attacks on Israeli civilians.    photo : AFP


Protesters hold placards reading "CumEx: transparency instead of memory loss", "Clearing up instead of sweeping under the carpet", prior to the appearance of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz before the Parliamentary Investigation Committee on the CumEx Tax Money Affair, in front of the city hall in Hamburg, northern Germany, on August 19.    photo : AFP


Youths living in a low lying area on the banks of the River Ganges sit on cart in a flooded street at Daraganj area in Allahabad on August 19, after water levels rose following monsoon rains.    photo : AFP


