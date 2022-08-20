Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 12:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

UN chief asks Russia not to cut nuclear plant from Ukraine grid

Published : Saturday, 20 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 171

ODESSA, Aug 19: UN chief Antonio Guterres on Friday asked that the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station not be cut off from Ukraine's grid, following Ukrainian reports that Moscow was planning to do so.
"Obviously the electricity from Zaporizhzhia is Ukrainian electricity... This principle must be fully respected," the UN Secretary General said during a visit to the port of Odessa in southern Ukraine.
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was seized by Russian troops in March and recent fighting around it has raised the spectre of a nuclear incident comparable to Chernobyl.
Kyiv accused Moscow on Friday of planning to cut electricity produced in Zaporizhzhia.
"There is information that Russian occupying troops are planning to shut off the reactors and switch them from the output lines of the Ukrainian energy system," Ukrainian energy operator Energoatom said.
The operator also warned Russia was limiting staff access to the site.
Last week Energoatom said Russian forces were planning to re-route Zaporizhzhia's electricity to Crimea, annexed in 2014.
Both sides have this week accused the other of preparing "provocations" at the facility.
The plant -- the biggest in Europe -- was targeted by several strikes in recent days, increasing fears of a nuclear disaster. Both Kyiv and Moscow have accused each other over the attacks.
Guterres addressed those fears earlier this week in Lviv in western Ukraine saying that any damage to the plant would be akin to "suicide".
The plant, located near the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula, has six of Ukraine's 15 reactors, and is capable of supplying power for four million homes.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Foreign News
UN chief asks Russia not to cut nuclear plant from Ukraine grid
Sri Lanka's ousted leader hopes to return home: party
Russia's DFM: Russian military control of Zaporizhzhia plant guarantees no 'Chernobyl scenario'
Erdogan warns of 'another Chernobyl' after talks in Ukraine
Putin, Macron call for IAEA inspection of Ukraine nuclear plant
Myanmar junta chief says military open to negotiations with Suu Kyi after her trial
Indonesia leader says Putin and Xi to attend G20 summit


Latest News
Suu Kyi could return home after verdicts
Dhaka’s air quality turns 'unhealthy' again
Finnish PM reveals she has taken drug test
Ten dead in Somalia hotel attack
Two held with Phenidyl in Kurigram
BCL leader ‘beats’ RU student, ‘snatches’ money
Chelsea boss given one-game ban after Spurs red card
Child drowns in Chandpur
Lightning strike kills man in Netrakona
Huawei launches its largest-ever regional Seeds for the Future Program
Most Read News
Indonesia leader says Putin and Xi to attend G20 summit: report
Xi and Putin to attend G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia's Jokowi says
Erdogan warns of 'another Chernobyl' after talks in Ukraine
Sudan: Seasonal floods kill 77 people, destroy 14,500 homes
Saudi doctoral student gets 34 years in prison for tweets
Europe storms: Children among dead in France, Austria and Italy
People queue to buy cheap vegetable oil
Momen urges India to do whatever needed to keep Hasina in power
Borna Coric crashes Nadal's Cincinnati welcome back party
World Assembly of Muslim Youth awarded full free scholarships
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft