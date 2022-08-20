Sri Lanka's ousted leader hopes to return home: party

COLOMBO, Aug 19: Sri Lanka's deposed former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa is seeking to return home from his exile in Thailand and has asked his successor to guarantee his safety, his party announced Friday.

Rajapaksa fled the island last month after a huge crowd stormed his house, capping months of white-hot public anger over the island nation's unprecedented economic crisis.

The 73-year-old was forced to flee his official residence with the help of the military and eventually issued his resignation from Singapore. He has since flown to Thailand but authorities there have warned him not to venture out of his hotel for his own safety, keeping him virtually under hotel arrest.

Rajapaksa's youngest brother Basil, the former finance minister, met with the deposed leader's successor Ranil Wickremesinghe Thursday and requested protection to allow his return, their party said in a statement. "Basil Rajapaksa requested the president to make arrangements for the former president to return home," the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party said in a statement. -AFP



















