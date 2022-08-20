Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 12:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Putin, Macron call for IAEA inspection of Ukraine nuclear plant

Published : Saturday, 20 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 207

MOSCOW, Aug 19: Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron called for independent inspections at the Moscow-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the Kremlin said in a statement Friday.
Putin "stressed that the systematic shelling by the Ukrainian military of the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant creates the danger of a large-scale catastrophe that could lead to radiation contamination of vast territories".
According to the Kremlin, both leaders called for experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to inspect the plant "as soon as possible" and "assess the real situation on the ground".
"The Russian side confirmed its readiness to provide the Agency inspectors with the necessary assistance," the statement said.
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was seized by Russian troops in March and recent fighting around it has raised the spectre of a nuclear incident comparable to Chernobyl.
Both Kyiv and Moscow have this week accused each other of preparing "provocations" at the facility.
The plant -- the biggest in Europe -- was targeted by several strikes in recent days, increasing fears of a nuclear disaster. Both Kyiv and Moscow have traded blame over the attacks.
During the same call -- their first in nearly three months -- Putin told Macron that Russia was facing obstacles in the export of its food products and fertiliser.
"There are still obstacles to the mentioned Russian exports that does not contribute to the solution of problems related to ensuring global food security," the Kremlin said.
Last month in Istanbul, Russia and Ukraine signed landmark deals with Turkey and the United Nations that opened secure corridors for grain exports to leave Ukraine's Black Sea ports.
A similar agreement signed at the same time allowed Russia to export its agricultural products and fertiliser despite Western sanctions over Moscow's military intervention in Ukraine.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Foreign News
UN chief asks Russia not to cut nuclear plant from Ukraine grid
Sri Lanka's ousted leader hopes to return home: party
Russia's DFM: Russian military control of Zaporizhzhia plant guarantees no 'Chernobyl scenario'
Erdogan warns of 'another Chernobyl' after talks in Ukraine
Putin, Macron call for IAEA inspection of Ukraine nuclear plant
Myanmar junta chief says military open to negotiations with Suu Kyi after her trial
Indonesia leader says Putin and Xi to attend G20 summit


Latest News
Suu Kyi could return home after verdicts
Dhaka’s air quality turns 'unhealthy' again
Finnish PM reveals she has taken drug test
Ten dead in Somalia hotel attack
Two held with Phenidyl in Kurigram
BCL leader ‘beats’ RU student, ‘snatches’ money
Chelsea boss given one-game ban after Spurs red card
Child drowns in Chandpur
Lightning strike kills man in Netrakona
Huawei launches its largest-ever regional Seeds for the Future Program
Most Read News
Indonesia leader says Putin and Xi to attend G20 summit: report
Xi and Putin to attend G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia's Jokowi says
Erdogan warns of 'another Chernobyl' after talks in Ukraine
Sudan: Seasonal floods kill 77 people, destroy 14,500 homes
Saudi doctoral student gets 34 years in prison for tweets
Europe storms: Children among dead in France, Austria and Italy
People queue to buy cheap vegetable oil
Momen urges India to do whatever needed to keep Hasina in power
Borna Coric crashes Nadal's Cincinnati welcome back party
World Assembly of Muslim Youth awarded full free scholarships
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft