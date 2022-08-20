Video
Myanmar junta chief says military open to negotiations with Suu Kyi after her trial

Published : Saturday, 20 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 226

YANGON, Aug 19: Myanmar's military chief said Friday the junta is open to negotiations with ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to end the crisis sparked by its coup after her trials in a junta-run court have concluded.
"After the legal processes against her according to the law are finished we are going to consider (negotiations) based on her response," Min Aung Hlaing said in a statement.
Suu Kyi, 77, has been detained since the generals toppled her government in a coup on February 1 last year, ending the Southeast Asian country's brief period of democracy.
She has so far been jailed for 17 years for a clutch of charges rights groups say are politically motivated.
Suu Kyi faces decades more in prison if convicted on a raft of other charges she is battling in a closed junta court.
Journalists have been barred from the proceedings, her lawyers gagged from speaking to the media and the junta has given no indication of when her trials might finish.
In July a junta spokesman told AFP it was "not impossible" that the regime would enter into dialogue with Suu Kyi to resolve the turmoil sparked by the military's power-grab last year.
"We cannot say that (negotiations with Suu Kyi) are impossible," Zaw Min Tun told AFP at the time.
Suu Kyi remains a revered figure locally for her courageous opposition to a previous junta, despite her international reputation suffering after she won the 2015 elections and governed in a power-sharing deal with the generals.
But for those currently embroiled in fighting with the military, many have said the movement must go further than what the Nobel laureate led decades ago.
Dissidents today say the goal now is to permanently root out military dominance from the country's politics and economy.
- Stalled diplomacy -
Diplomatic efforts by the 10-country bloc Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) -- of which Myanmar is a member -- have so far failed to halt the bloodshed.
Last year, the bloc agreed on a "five-point consensus", which calls for a cessation of violence and constructive dialogue, but the junta has largely ignored it.    -AFP


