Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 12:26 PM
NEWS

Published : Saturday, 20 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

NEWS

NEWS

Rescue workers conduct a search a day after a flash flooding caused by a sudden downpour triggered mudslides in Datong county, Xining city, in China's northwestern Qinghai province on August 19.     photo : AFP



NEWS

NEWS

A young Hindu devotee hangs to a rope after breaking a dahi-handi (curd-pot) suspended in the air as a human          pyramid collapses beneath him during celebrations for the 'Janmashtami' festival, which marks the birth of Hindu god lord Krishna, in Mumbai on August 19.    photo : AFP


NEWS

NEWS

A section of a parched river bed is seen along the Yangtze River in Jiujiang in China's central Jiangxi province on August 19.     photo : AFP


16 killed, many missing in northwest China floods


