NEWS

NEWS

NEWS

Rescue workers conduct a search a day after a flash flooding caused by a sudden downpour triggered mudslides in Datong county, Xining city, in China's northwestern Qinghai province on August 19. photo : AFPA young Hindu devotee hangs to a rope after breaking a dahi-handi (curd-pot) suspended in the air as a human pyramid collapses beneath him during celebrations for the 'Janmashtami' festival, which marks the birth of Hindu god lord Krishna, in Mumbai on August 19. photo : AFPA section of a parched river bed is seen along the Yangtze River in Jiujiang in China's central Jiangxi province on August 19. photo : AFP