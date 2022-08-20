Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 12:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Deadly wildfires contained in Algeria

Published : Saturday, 20 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98

ALGIERS, Aug 19: Wildfires which killed at least 38 people and left a trail of destruction in northeastern Algeria this week have now been contained, a civil defence official told AFP on Friday.
"All of the fires have been completely brought under control," said fire brigade Colonel Farouk Achour, of the civil defence department.
Since the beginning of August, almost 150 blazes have destroyed hundreds of hectares (acres) of forest in Africa's largest country.
Algeria's forests have become the scene of hard-to-control annual summer fires as climate change exacerbates a long-running drought.
The justice ministry launched an inquiry after Interior Minister Kamel Beldjoud suggested some of this year's blazes were started deliberately, and authorities on Thursday announced four arrests of suspected arsonists. Officials have been accused of being ill-prepared, with few firefighting aircraft available despite record casualties in last year's blazes and a cash windfall from gas exports with global energy prices soaring.
Authorities said they deployed more than 1,700 firefighters over Wednesday and Thursday to tackle the widespread blazes.
The dead included more than 10 children and a similar number of firefighters, according to multiple sources including local journalists and the fire service. Most were in the El Tarf region near Algeria's eastern border with Tunisia, an area which was sweltering earlier this week in 48 degree Celsius (118 Fahrenheit) heat.
Among the victims were five members of the same family who perished in flames around the mountainous area of Souk Ahras.
A witness, who asked not to be named, said 12 people had burned to death in their bus as they tried to escape when fire ripped through an animal park. Takeddine, a worker at the park who declined to give his full name, said staff had helped families with young children to escape as flames surrounded the park. "Nobody came to help us, neither the fire service nor anyone else," he told AFP.
Fires last year killed at least 90 people and seared 100,000 hectares (247,000 acres) of forest and farmland in the country's north.
Experts have called for a major effort to bolster the firefighting capacity of Algeria, which has more than four million hectares of forest.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NEWS
Scientists find simple, safe method to destroy ‘forever chemicals’
WHO pushes two Ebola treatments found to boost survival rates
Deadly wildfires contained in Algeria
Nearly half the people in Ethiopia’s Tigray need food aid- WFP
Sri Lanka hopes to reach initial agreement with IMF for help
News
16 killed, many missing in northwest China floods


Latest News
Suu Kyi could return home after verdicts
Dhaka’s air quality turns 'unhealthy' again
Finnish PM reveals she has taken drug test
Ten dead in Somalia hotel attack
Two held with Phenidyl in Kurigram
BCL leader ‘beats’ RU student, ‘snatches’ money
Chelsea boss given one-game ban after Spurs red card
Child drowns in Chandpur
Lightning strike kills man in Netrakona
Huawei launches its largest-ever regional Seeds for the Future Program
Most Read News
Indonesia leader says Putin and Xi to attend G20 summit: report
Xi and Putin to attend G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia's Jokowi says
Erdogan warns of 'another Chernobyl' after talks in Ukraine
Sudan: Seasonal floods kill 77 people, destroy 14,500 homes
Saudi doctoral student gets 34 years in prison for tweets
Europe storms: Children among dead in France, Austria and Italy
People queue to buy cheap vegetable oil
Momen urges India to do whatever needed to keep Hasina in power
Borna Coric crashes Nadal's Cincinnati welcome back party
World Assembly of Muslim Youth awarded full free scholarships
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected]erverbd.com, [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft