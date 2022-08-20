Dortmund chairman rules out move for Cristiano Ronaldo

MUNICH, AUG 19: Borussia Dortmund chairman Hans-Joachim Watzke on Friday quashed speculation linking the Bundesliga club with Cristiano Ronaldo, saying there was "no contact at all" between the parties.

"I love this player, it'd certainly be a charming idea to see Cristiano Ronaldo play at Signal Iduna Park. He is one of the greatest players the world has produced," Watzke admitted to reporters.

"But there is no contact at all between those involved. So you should stop talking about it."

Dortmund, who lost star striker Erling Haaland to Manchester City earlier in the summer, had been linked with the 37-year-old amid uncertainty about his future at Manchester United. -AFP













