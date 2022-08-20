4 matches of Fed Cup Basketball decided

Four more matches of the Federation Cup Basketball competition decided on the second day (Friday) at Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium in the city's Mirpur.

In the day's matches, Bangladesh Air Force beat Cantonians Club by 61-48 points after leading the first half by 32-23 points, Dhumketu Club defeated Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan (BKSP) by 87-55 points after dominating the first half by 45-21 points, Bangladesh Navy outclassed Border Guard Bangladesh 79-42 points after leading the first half by 37-25 points and

Bangladesh Police outclassed Joshe Fights Club 69-53 points after dominating the first half by 26-20 points. -BSS





