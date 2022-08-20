Video
Saturday, 20 August, 2022
Sports

Sachin and Vinod are friends for ever, but Vinod running out of luck

Published : Saturday, 20 August, 2022
Bipin Dani

Former India middle order batter Vinod Kambli has sought cricket-related assignments amidst financial strife. He is in a financial crisis, many of his friends have confirmed.
"Yes, it is true. He finds it difficult to survive only with the monthly BCCI pension of Rs. 30,000", Marcus Coutto, the former cricket-umpire says.
Marcus Couto, who has been a common friend of Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli and the person who highlighted their World record school partnership (664 runs for Shardashram Vidyamandir against St Xavier's High School back in 1988) says the monthly expenses of Vinod are more than 30,000. "He now has a family of four (wife and two school going kids) to look after. He just needs good cricket connected work".
Marcus is sure that many well wishers will definitely come to help Vinod, whose experience and talent would not go to waste.
The friendship between Sahin Tendulkar and Kambli is so close that once Kambli gifted 35 vada pavs to his pal when he broke Sunil Gavaskar's record of 34 Test hundreds.  
"Sachin has been helping him in such a way that others would not even know. Sachin has helped him in the past even not any brother would have done, but Sachin would help him with one hand and the other hand would not even know", another common friend, a cricketer, who did not wish to be named, said from Baroda.
However, there should be a limit for anyone to help.
"The luck is not favouring Vinod", says Vijay Patel, the Omtex ICWC Cricket Director.
"Vinod was a very talented cricketer but his success story is different to Sachin's. Both are/were professionals but Vinod is running in bad luck.
"He spent half a day with our boys at our academy in Saphale and guided the boys. We are highly impressed with his skill and knowledge about their game. We hope he will come out of this crisis", Patel added.   


