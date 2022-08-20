Saif, Kadamtala win Friday matches

The youth team of Saif Sporting Club and Kadamtala Sangsad won their respective matches in Bashundhara Group 2nd Division Football League 2021-22 on Friday.

The Saif boys defeated Alamgir Somaj Kollayan o Krira Sangsad by 2-1 on the day.

The boys went ahead in the ninth minute of the match with a goal by Nur Alam Siddique. Although the opponent levelled the margin in the 52nd minute following a goal by Saidur Rahman Sayeed, a 55-minute goal of Mahmudul Hasan put the Saif boys back on the hot seat. As Alamgir Somaj Kollayan o Krira Sangsad failed to return in the match, Said left the ground with a 2-1 win.

In the other match, Kadamtala Sangsad outplayed Jatrabari Jhotika Sanshad in a 2-0 match.

While the first half was uneventful, the second half saw two goals scored by the winners. Amirul Islam scored one in the 64th minute while Atikur Rahman Azad netted the other one in the 72nd minute. Profiting from the two goals, the Kadamtala boys had rather an easy win on the day.







