Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 12:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Coach is not issue when Shakib is captain: Papon

Fate of Domingo to be fixed on Aug 22

Published : Saturday, 20 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 212
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hassan Papon.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hassan Papon.

After the announcement of former India allrounder Sridharan Sriram as Technical Consultant of Bangladesh men's T20 cricket team, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hassan Papon told journalists that the coach is not a big factor for the team when Shakib Al Hasan captain it.
"When Shakib Al Hasan is the captain, then the coach and anything else can't be issue," Papon told journalists on Friday. "He finalizes the best eleven. He may discus with the coach but the coach always gives preferences to the captain but he explains the game plan".
The BCB President recently clued up that they are going to massive changes in the team and according to the new plan the Tigers' head coach Russell Domingo will be relieved from T20 responsibilities and will be redefine his duties for the ODI cricket. Although Papon informed that, they will take decision about Domingo in a meeting on August 22. He said, "We don't finalize it. We are going to sit on August 22 to take the decisions. We'll bring many changes and the decision regarding Domingo also will be taken then. We'll decide whether he will be a part of our plan or will be excluded".
"We are thinking on several issues and we want Domingo to focus on One-day and Tests since we want to separate everything. We have many games and it may be impossible for Domingo to concentrate on such huge volume of matches. Besides, according to his contract with the BCB, he'll not be able to attend in many series," he explained.
It was expected that James Siddons will be the T20i head coach after Domingo but Siddons is more interested to work with rising stars. So, Sriram is going to coach Bangladesh in Asia Cup and T20 World Cup. Papon informed that they have a mind to change everything for T20i format. He further said, "T20i cricket has no similarity with the Test and ODI formats. So, we are planning to distinguish everything".
"We must separate the coaching staff as well if we can. We'll consider the outcome of Asia Cup and World Cup and then we'll take the decision whether we'll keep Sriram for our T20i cricket or look for someone else. Everything is depending on performances," Papon clarified about the future of Sriram.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Will Mbappe and Neymar flourish together this season for PSG?
Liverpool clash threatens more misery for Man Utd
ManU closing in on Real Madrid's Casemiro
Man Utd crisis is no help to Liverpool, says Klopp
Indian women footballers face uncertain future after FIFA ban
Barcelona looking for 'patience' despite spending spree
Dortmund chairman rules out move for Cristiano Ronaldo
4 matches of Fed Cup Basketball decided


Latest News
Suu Kyi could return home after verdicts
Dhaka’s air quality turns 'unhealthy' again
Finnish PM reveals she has taken drug test
Ten dead in Somalia hotel attack
Two held with Phenidyl in Kurigram
BCL leader ‘beats’ RU student, ‘snatches’ money
Chelsea boss given one-game ban after Spurs red card
Child drowns in Chandpur
Lightning strike kills man in Netrakona
Huawei launches its largest-ever regional Seeds for the Future Program
Most Read News
Indonesia leader says Putin and Xi to attend G20 summit: report
Xi and Putin to attend G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia's Jokowi says
Erdogan warns of 'another Chernobyl' after talks in Ukraine
Sudan: Seasonal floods kill 77 people, destroy 14,500 homes
Saudi doctoral student gets 34 years in prison for tweets
Europe storms: Children among dead in France, Austria and Italy
People queue to buy cheap vegetable oil
Momen urges India to do whatever needed to keep Hasina in power
Borna Coric crashes Nadal's Cincinnati welcome back party
World Assembly of Muslim Youth awarded full free scholarships
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft