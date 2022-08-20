Coach is not issue when Shakib is captain: Papon



Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hassan Papon.

"When Shakib Al Hasan is the captain, then the coach and anything else can't be issue," Papon told journalists on Friday. "He finalizes the best eleven. He may discus with the coach but the coach always gives preferences to the captain but he explains the game plan".

The BCB President recently clued up that they are going to massive changes in the team and according to the new plan the Tigers' head coach Russell Domingo will be relieved from T20 responsibilities and will be redefine his duties for the ODI cricket. Although Papon informed that, they will take decision about Domingo in a meeting on August 22. He said, "We don't finalize it. We are going to sit on August 22 to take the decisions. We'll bring many changes and the decision regarding Domingo also will be taken then. We'll decide whether he will be a part of our plan or will be excluded".

"We are thinking on several issues and we want Domingo to focus on One-day and Tests since we want to separate everything. We have many games and it may be impossible for Domingo to concentrate on such huge volume of matches. Besides, according to his contract with the BCB, he'll not be able to attend in many series," he explained.

It was expected that James Siddons will be the T20i head coach after Domingo but Siddons is more interested to work with rising stars. So, Sriram is going to coach Bangladesh in Asia Cup and T20 World Cup. Papon informed that they have a mind to change everything for T20i format. He further said, "T20i cricket has no similarity with the Test and ODI formats. So, we are planning to distinguish everything".

"We must separate the coaching staff as well if we can. We'll consider the outcome of Asia Cup and World Cup and then we'll take the decision whether we'll keep Sriram for our T20i cricket or look for someone else. Everything is depending on performances," Papon clarified about the future of Sriram.











