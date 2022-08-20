

Sridharan Sriram Tigers' new T20 Coach

Sriram, 46, will join the squad's preparation in Dhaka for the Asia Cup T20 in the UAE and will be working with the Bangladesh Team until the end of its campaign in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

As a player, the allrounder played eight ODIs for India between 2000 and 2004 had a distinguished first class career spanning nearly 18 years.

He was assistant coach of the Australian team from 2018 to 2022. During this period, Australia won the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE. He has extensive experience with franchisee Twenty20 teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) having coached Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Daredevils. At present, he is the assistant coach, batting and spin bowling for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. From 2015 to 2018, Sriram was a consultant coach for Cricket Australia.

On his new assignment with Bangladesh, Sriram claimed that he was looking forward to the role with excitement. He said, "I bring with me twenty-five years of cricketing experience and nine years of coaching at an elite level. I am really looking forward to working with the Bangladesh players".

"I believe Bangladesh has huge potential in white ball cricket and the very thought of being involved with such a talented group of players at two high profile events excites me," he added

Regarding Sriram's appointment the BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon said, "We've considered few things before bringing him."

"He had been associated with the IPL. We were in search of someone who is experienced and closely connected to T20 cricket. Besides, we have games in Australia and he had a long experience of working there. We took these two issues into account," he explained.

The Asia Cup is slated for August 27 to commence and the Tigers will take on Afghanistan on August 30 in their first match of the event.













