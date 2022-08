This Week

As a part of the CSR activity, Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort organized an event with a generous purpose of helping the unprivileged children on 16 August. Shahid Hamid FIH, The Executive Director of Dhaka Regency handed over the towels to the founder of Shishu Polli Plus, Petricia Vivian Kerr. All the Head of departments of Dhaka Regency and the founder and officials of Shishu Polli Plus was Present during the event.