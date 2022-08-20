

Alvi Rahman Shovon Culinary Artist & Bangladesh Ambassador World Gourmet Society

According to the Statistics Bureau, Bangladesh has 27 tribal groups. Most of them live in Chittagong Hill Tracts, Sylhet Division, Rajshahi Division and Mymensingh district. According to their community, they have their own language, rites as well as rituals. Uniqueness also exists in their dresses and foods. In the case of food they have their own method. They use some unique ingredients which are not generally used in the Bengali cuisine. Here presenting 3 unique tribal food recipes from 3 tribal group of Bangladesh.









Iramba (Manipuri)

Ingredients:

* Potato 4 pieces

* Okra 4 pieces

* Tomato 2 pieces

Recipe

* Dry fish powder 1 tsp

* Salt to taste



Method:

At first boil the potatoes, okras, tomatoes and green chilies. Mash all the boiled vegetables. Add dry fish powder and salt. Serve with rice.





Gaanthong (Garo)

Ingredients:

Recipe

* Sugarcane jaggery 100 gm

* Grated coconut 50 gm

* Turmeric leaves 5/6 pieces

* Water 250 ml



Method:

At first mix water in the rice flour. Spread the mixture in the turmeric leaves. Mix sugarcane jaggery and grated coconut together and put them in the rice flour mixture. Fold the leaves and steam them for 10-12 minutes. Ready to serve.





Mundi (Marma)

Ingredients:

* Rice 500 gm

* Dry fish powder 2 tbsp

* Dry chili 10/12 pieces

Recipe

* Oil cup

* Salt to taste

Method: Soak the rice in water for 2 days. After that strain the water and convert the rice into powder. Mix warm water in it. Put the rice mixture in the noodles maker. In another pan add oil and fry the dry chili and dry fish powder. Mash the mixture. Add salt in it. Now to serve in a bowl put warm water and rice noodles together. Include dry fish mixture and chopped coriander in it.











