

McCoy outlet inaugurates at Tokyo Square

Actress Apu Biswas, actor Nirav, presenter Barisha Haque and fashion choreographer Gautam Saha were the guests at its inaugural function on August 16.

Besides, fashion designer, founder and managing director of McCoy Mesbah-ul-Alam Saju and others were also present. On the occasion of the inauguration, 20 per cent discount is available on all products here till August 26.

Actress Apu Biswas said, McCoy's clothes are always on my list of favourites. And Saju Bhai's thinking as a designer is modern as well as global. Chitra Nayak Nirav said, our domestic fashion industry has progressed quite a lot. And many people are giving relentless talent in moving forward. Saju bhai is one such fashion designer. Who is adding new dimension to fashion. McCoy has 6 showrooms with it. Among them 5 in Dhaka and 1 in Chattogram.















