

Westin Dhaka & Sheraton Dhaka observe National Mourning Day

The food distribution drive was led by Daniel Muhor, Cluster General Manager, The Westin Dhaka & Sheraton Dhaka, Md Al Amin, Hotel Manager, The Westin Dhaka, Head of the departments and associates from both the 5 star hotels.

"Bangabandhu was a hero of all and a leader of the underprivileged. In his remembrance, we tried to feed the needy and come close to Bangabandhu's favorites at least for a day. We can never forget Bangabandhu's sacrifices." said Daniel Muhor.

The CSR campaign is part of Marriott International's Serve 360 initiative which promises to make a sustainable and positive impact wherever Marriott International does business.

















