Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 12:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Westin Dhaka & Sheraton Dhaka observe National Mourning Day

Published : Saturday, 20 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Life & Style Desk

Westin Dhaka & Sheraton Dhaka observe National Mourning Day

Westin Dhaka & Sheraton Dhaka observe National Mourning Day

The Westin Dhaka and Sheraton Dhaka hotel came together to feed the underprivileged in remembrance of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Food was distributed amongst the needy around the hotel surroundings to commemorate Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's  47th martyrdom anniversary on August 15.  
The food distribution drive was led by Daniel Muhor, Cluster General Manager, The Westin Dhaka & Sheraton Dhaka, Md Al Amin, Hotel Manager, The Westin Dhaka, Head of the departments and associates from both the 5 star hotels.
"Bangabandhu was a hero of all and a leader of the underprivileged. In his remembrance, we tried to feed the needy and come close to Bangabandhu's favorites at least for a day. We can never forget Bangabandhu's sacrifices." said Daniel Muhor.
The CSR campaign is part of Marriott International's Serve 360 initiative which promises to make a sustainable and positive impact wherever Marriott International does business.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
This Week
Recipe
McCoy outlet inaugurates at Tokyo Square
Westin Dhaka & Sheraton Dhaka observe National Mourning Day
Mouthwatering buffet dinner, breakfast @ Grace21
Alna Khelna out with 4 brands
Recipe
Radisson Blu Dhaka donates to SOS Children’s Village In’l


Latest News
Suu Kyi could return home after verdicts
Dhaka’s air quality turns 'unhealthy' again
Finnish PM reveals she has taken drug test
Ten dead in Somalia hotel attack
Two held with Phenidyl in Kurigram
BCL leader ‘beats’ RU student, ‘snatches’ money
Chelsea boss given one-game ban after Spurs red card
Child drowns in Chandpur
Lightning strike kills man in Netrakona
Huawei launches its largest-ever regional Seeds for the Future Program
Most Read News
Indonesia leader says Putin and Xi to attend G20 summit: report
Xi and Putin to attend G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia's Jokowi says
Erdogan warns of 'another Chernobyl' after talks in Ukraine
Sudan: Seasonal floods kill 77 people, destroy 14,500 homes
Saudi doctoral student gets 34 years in prison for tweets
Europe storms: Children among dead in France, Austria and Italy
People queue to buy cheap vegetable oil
Momen urges India to do whatever needed to keep Hasina in power
Borna Coric crashes Nadal's Cincinnati welcome back party
World Assembly of Muslim Youth awarded full free scholarships
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft