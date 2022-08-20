

Mouthwatering buffet dinner, breakfast @ Grace21

Every Friday night of the week, a mouth-watering 50+ course dinner buffet with a variety of dishes, excellent service and an enticing aroma is available .

Also 55+ items multi-cuisine breakfast available every Saturday. Special attraction will be Chef Special Carving Station. Where sometimes there will be a whole mutton roast, sometimes a giant kofta of delicious salmon fish.

Khorshed Alam, general manager of Grass 21, said that everyone expects a little difference in breakfast, so we have arranged a great spread of local and foreign breakfasts so that the guests can enjoy them happily. Apart from this, everyone will like the colorful arrangement of our buffet food.











Flavorful buffet dinner and buffet breakfast has started at Hotel Grace21 with a grand arrangement of different dishes.Every Friday night of the week, a mouth-watering 50+ course dinner buffet with a variety of dishes, excellent service and an enticing aroma is available .Also 55+ items multi-cuisine breakfast available every Saturday. Special attraction will be Chef Special Carving Station. Where sometimes there will be a whole mutton roast, sometimes a giant kofta of delicious salmon fish.Khorshed Alam, general manager of Grass 21, said that everyone expects a little difference in breakfast, so we have arranged a great spread of local and foreign breakfasts so that the guests can enjoy them happily. Apart from this, everyone will like the colorful arrangement of our buffet food.