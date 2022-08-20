|
Mouthwatering buffet dinner, breakfast @ Grace21
Flavorful buffet dinner and buffet breakfast has started at Hotel Grace21 with a grand arrangement of different dishes.
Every Friday night of the week, a mouth-watering 50+ course dinner buffet with a variety of dishes, excellent service and an enticing aroma is available .
Also 55+ items multi-cuisine breakfast available every Saturday. Special attraction will be Chef Special Carving Station. Where sometimes there will be a whole mutton roast, sometimes a giant kofta of delicious salmon fish.
Khorshed Alam, general manager of Grass 21, said that everyone expects a little difference in breakfast, so we have arranged a great spread of local and foreign breakfasts so that the guests can enjoy them happily. Apart from this, everyone will like the colorful arrangement of our buffet food.