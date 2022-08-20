Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 12:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Quality Shopping Experience

Alna Khelna out with 4 brands

Published : Saturday, 20 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Life & Style Report

Alna Khelna out with 4 brands

Alna Khelna out with 4 brands

To provide women with a peaceful environment to get quality shopping experience, "Alna Khelna" has been founded consisted with four modern and international standardized brands on the top floor of Coventina lake suits in the capital.
"Alna Khelna" is a fashion studio or one stop fashion solution, where you will find local and international products and customized tailoring facilities. "Alna Khelna" has started their journey from 2021.
The founder of "Alna Khelna", Tanzia Tahsin Sinha says about the future plan of Alna Khelna, "We want to include more new brands with Alna Khelna and those brands must be standard so that we can provide a different dimension of quality shopping experience.
Alna Khelna out with 4 brands

Alna Khelna out with 4 brands

Naika of London: Naika of London started their journey in 2018 with huge collection of local handloom cloths, the famous Jamdani, aristocratic Benaroshi and traditional Bengali Muslin. Beyond the bounderies of foreign countries,Naika of London has been included with "Alna Khelna" in 2021 as a first brand.Mashrufa's Couture: Mashrufa's couture is known for trendy fusion style and fashion icon. Mashrufa's couture was included in "Alna Khelna" in 2021 to spread aristocracy among mass people.
Glued Together: To present the modern fusion of jewelry, Glued Together started their journey from 2015. In 2021, "Glued Together" was associated with Alna Khelna studio for fashion lover women.
Tanaya Couture: "Tanaya" means "daughter". A mother and her three daughters started this brand together and so this brand is named,"Tanaya Coutor". In 2011, "Tanaya Couture" was introduced with the collection of traditional Indian jewelries. Now, "TanayaCouture" has spread across the whole world. "Tanaya Coutor" started their journey in Bangladesh with "Alna Khelna" in 2022.
Alna Khelna out with 4 brands

Alna Khelna out with 4 brands


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
This Week
Recipe
McCoy outlet inaugurates at Tokyo Square
Westin Dhaka & Sheraton Dhaka observe National Mourning Day
Mouthwatering buffet dinner, breakfast @ Grace21
Alna Khelna out with 4 brands
Recipe
Radisson Blu Dhaka donates to SOS Children’s Village In’l


Latest News
Suu Kyi could return home after verdicts
Dhaka’s air quality turns 'unhealthy' again
Finnish PM reveals she has taken drug test
Ten dead in Somalia hotel attack
Two held with Phenidyl in Kurigram
BCL leader ‘beats’ RU student, ‘snatches’ money
Chelsea boss given one-game ban after Spurs red card
Child drowns in Chandpur
Lightning strike kills man in Netrakona
Huawei launches its largest-ever regional Seeds for the Future Program
Most Read News
Indonesia leader says Putin and Xi to attend G20 summit: report
Xi and Putin to attend G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia's Jokowi says
Erdogan warns of 'another Chernobyl' after talks in Ukraine
Sudan: Seasonal floods kill 77 people, destroy 14,500 homes
Saudi doctoral student gets 34 years in prison for tweets
Europe storms: Children among dead in France, Austria and Italy
People queue to buy cheap vegetable oil
Momen urges India to do whatever needed to keep Hasina in power
Borna Coric crashes Nadal's Cincinnati welcome back party
World Assembly of Muslim Youth awarded full free scholarships
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft