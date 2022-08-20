

Alna Khelna out with 4 brands

"Alna Khelna" is a fashion studio or one stop fashion solution, where you will find local and international products and customized tailoring facilities. "Alna Khelna" has started their journey from 2021.

The founder of "Alna Khelna", Tanzia Tahsin Sinha says about the future plan of Alna Khelna, "We want to include more new brands with Alna Khelna and those brands must be standard so that we can provide a different dimension of quality shopping experience.

Alna Khelna out with 4 brands

Glued Together: To present the modern fusion of jewelry, Glued Together started their journey from 2015. In 2021, "Glued Together" was associated with Alna Khelna studio for fashion lover women.

Tanaya Couture: "Tanaya" means "daughter". A mother and her three daughters started this brand together and so this brand is named,"Tanaya Coutor". In 2011, "Tanaya Couture" was introduced with the collection of traditional Indian jewelries. Now, "TanayaCouture" has spread across the whole world. "Tanaya Coutor" started their journey in Bangladesh with "Alna Khelna" in 2022.

Alna Khelna out with 4 brands





























To provide women with a peaceful environment to get quality shopping experience, "Alna Khelna" has been founded consisted with four modern and international standardized brands on the top floor of Coventina lake suits in the capital."Alna Khelna" is a fashion studio or one stop fashion solution, where you will find local and international products and customized tailoring facilities. "Alna Khelna" has started their journey from 2021.The founder of "Alna Khelna", Tanzia Tahsin Sinha says about the future plan of Alna Khelna, "We want to include more new brands with Alna Khelna and those brands must be standard so that we can provide a different dimension of quality shopping experience.Naika of London: Naika of London started their journey in 2018 with huge collection of local handloom cloths, the famous Jamdani, aristocratic Benaroshi and traditional Bengali Muslin. Beyond the bounderies of foreign countries,Naika of London has been included with "Alna Khelna" in 2021 as a first brand.Mashrufa's Couture: Mashrufa's couture is known for trendy fusion style and fashion icon. Mashrufa's couture was included in "Alna Khelna" in 2021 to spread aristocracy among mass people.Glued Together: To present the modern fusion of jewelry, Glued Together started their journey from 2015. In 2021, "Glued Together" was associated with Alna Khelna studio for fashion lover women.Tanaya Couture: "Tanaya" means "daughter". A mother and her three daughters started this brand together and so this brand is named,"Tanaya Coutor". In 2011, "Tanaya Couture" was introduced with the collection of traditional Indian jewelries. Now, "TanayaCouture" has spread across the whole world. "Tanaya Coutor" started their journey in Bangladesh with "Alna Khelna" in 2022.