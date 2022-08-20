

Summer hair care

Natural hair rules in the summer! Now is the season to let go of perfect, sleek hairdos and embrace that loose, natural look. Learn how to protect your hair from the heat, sun, and humidity without turning it into an endless battle.

Cover up

Use a scarf or hat to cover your head when you're out in the sun. Not only does this provide extra UV protection, but it also helps your scalp to retain moisture. A hat reduces damage caused by wind, especially if your hair is prone to tangling, and protects colour-treated hair.

Put your hair up in loose, comfortable styles

A messy braid is ideal for keeping your hair under control and minimizing exposure to the sun. Tight hairstyles can be damaging because they tend to pull and tear hair, especially if your hair is dry from the summer heat.

Wash less often

Frequent washing strips your scalp of its natural oils, which in turn stimulates additional oil production and makes you feel the need to wash it even more. Try just rinsing in the shower after a day at the beach or pool, and see if that gets rid of some extra oil. Use a homemade or natural dry shampoo, such as cornstarch, in place of regular shampoo to go a bit longer without washing. Another quick fix is to dab a cotton ball soaked in witch hazel along your scalp to dissolve excess oil.

Condition always

No more swimmer's hair

If you're a blond who turns green after a dip in the pool, try rinsing out your wet hair with 1?4 cup apple cider vinegar and 2 cups water to get rid of discoloration and dullness. It also helps to get your hair wet before entering the water because then it won't absorb as much chlorine.

Add some sunscreen

There are shampoos that contain UV protection, but most of those are chemical-laden, conventional shampoos that I'd recommend avoiding. One quick way to add some protection is to run your hands lightly through your hair after applying sunscreen to your body.

Try a hot oil rinse

Coconut, olive, and avocado oils are good at penetrating the hair shaft. Shampoo hair as usual, then work in oil from ends to roots. Rinse, then condition as usual. Your hair should feel moisturized afterward, but not greasy.

Use a wide-tooth comb instead of a brush

Avoid pulling anything through your hair when it's wet, since that's when it's most susceptible to breaking. Wide-tooth combs are most gentle for untangling hair, as brushes can pull and tear when they snag strands.



















