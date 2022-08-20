

Oil Gas & Power in Bangladesh

He has written hundreds of special and general reports oil, gas, and power industries for The Daily Banglar Bani, The Daily Muktakantha, The Daily Jugantor, and The Daily Samakal over a long period of time. His writings have a unique impact on the growth of Bangladesh's energy industry.

Sabuj Younus wrote a fundamental work titled "Oil, Gas, and Power in Bangladesh" based on his extensive research and journalistic experience. It can be argued that he has clear and profound expertise in these subjects given that he has about 30 years of experience covering oil, gas, and power in Bangladesh.

It is impossible to fathom modern living without electricity, gas, and oil. In other words, without the energy sector, the way of life as we know it is pointless. The book has been written to give journalists, students, professors, researchers, and general readers a brief introduction of this significant energy sector. There is no doubt that readers of all ages will gain a comprehensive understanding of Bangladesh's oil, gas, power, coal, etc by reading the book.

The history and current state of Bangladesh's natural resources, including power, gas, oil, and coal, have been adequately explained in this book. Journalist Sabuj Younus has made an effort to use terminology that is as basic as possible to offer reliable data regarding the energy sector from various government and non-government sources. It is hoped that readers who are interested in the book won't have any difficulty understanding the energy industry.

This book can be described as an introduction to the oil, gas, power, and coal industries. The reader would be able to quickly learn the brief history of various areas in Bangladesh by studying the book.

Most of the times during the 90s, amount of electricity generated was between 2,000 and 3,000 megawatts. Regular Load shedding during the day and night was a common reality of life. Many people struggled to create an accurate report because they lacked a strong understanding of the industry. Senior government authorities eventually became aware of the issue. On the initiative of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, training sessions for young journalists covering this area began.

Reporters gradually developed a clear understanding of oil, gas and energy industries. The writer also learned a variety of technical phrases related to these topics. The energy and power industries have grown in popularity as a journalistic beat over time. This topic is covered in reports in a variety of media every day. The importance of the energy sector then gradually increased, and reporters' respect for it has only grown.

By contacting government officials, attending gatherings, seminars, and workshops, he began familiarizing himself with the industry. Later, he attended many training sessions in this area both domestically and overseas.

The book uses lively and simple language to explain the history of electricity use in Bangladesh. Electricity usage both in public and commercial sectors are covered in the book. It provides information on Bangladesh's thermal power plants, natural gas, renewable energy sources, solar energy, hydropower, and wind power.

In Bangladesh, solar energy usage is growing daily. In light of this, the book analyzes solar power plants, a recent development in Bangladesh's use of solar energy. The state of wind energy in the nation as a whole is also extensively described in the book. The book also includes crucial data on the utilization of nuclear energy globally, nuclear energy in Bangladesh, and the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.



General conversations in Bangladesh revolves around natural gas, including Petrobangla, gas fields, Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Limited (Bapex), Bapex gas fields, LNG, and LPG, among other things. All of these elements are covered in the book in lucid language.

The book will provide readers with a thorough understanding of Bangladesh's history of coal mining, the use of its coal resources, and the current condition of its coal mines.























