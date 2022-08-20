

In solitude

The trees were very tall

They were so tall, and the branches so wide,

Streaks of sunlight could barely reach the ground.

The wind whistled its way in and out

Caressing the hot summer day with its coolness.

Just walking with these trees

Gave one a pause to breathe

And to savor the richness of their history

In their fullest splendor.

The trees made one feel very small in comparison

And yet one felt so close to Mother Earth in unison.

The solitude was nourishing,

And the lack of a single spoken word,

Left one a lot to contemplate with.

It felt one was a seamless part of this vastness

We call the universe - an immense canvas of primordial energy.

In it, each one of us is a single speck, densely dotting the whole..

It made one sense one's belonging to this vastness,

That blends man and nature in one warm embrace.

Man and nature hardly are two distinct enteties,

But are made of the same substance of consciousness.

One needs to obliterate the boundaries of separateness

And become this universal substance of wholeness.

And in becoming whole,

One has already become divine.

This abiding sense of belonging to the whole

Defies birth and death -

it is beginningless and it is deathless.

As I walk with the trees,

there is deep serenity and peace

In being whole again.



