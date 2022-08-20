Video
Literature

In solitude

Published : Saturday, 20 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Ajmal Sobhan

The trees were very tall
They were so tall, and the branches so wide,
Streaks of sunlight could barely reach the ground.
The wind whistled its way in and out
Caressing the hot summer day with its coolness.
Just walking with these trees
Gave one a pause to breathe
And to savor the richness of their history
In their fullest splendor.
The trees made one feel very small in comparison
And yet one felt so close to Mother Earth in unison.
The solitude was nourishing,
And the lack of a single spoken word,
Left one a lot to contemplate with.
It felt one was a seamless part of this vastness
We call the universe - an immense canvas of primordial energy.
In it, each one of us is a single speck, densely dotting the whole..
It made one sense one's belonging to this vastness,
That blends man and nature in one warm embrace.
Man and nature hardly are two distinct enteties,
But are made of the same substance of consciousness.
One needs to obliterate the boundaries of separateness
And become this universal substance of wholeness.
And in becoming whole,
One has already become divine.
This abiding sense of belonging to the whole
Defies birth and death -
it is beginningless and it is deathless.
As I walk with the trees,
there is deep serenity and peace
In being  whole again.

The poet is a is a retired vascular surgeon residing in Virginia, USA



