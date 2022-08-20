



B a c k b e n c h e r s

As absurd as it was, Ravi always liked observing people and his surroundings. Humans were complicated individuals, and to see them without any faade was something that Ravi found deeply fascinating. But he knew this was a selfish way for him not to feel inside and like he had connections with others.

While absorbed with all his thoughts, he didn't notice the presence of an individual sitting next to him. "Huh?" Ravi was confused. All the students should've started coming from 8:30, but Ravi's watch displayed "7:46" in big, bold letters. Ravi then actually turned his head to look at the individual. Has he seen him around the class? He wasn't sure. He rarely got up from his seat; much less see all his classmates' faces.

Yes, it was absurd, but he could only tell them apart from their little quirks.

Ravi didn't know what to say to the boy next to him, but neither was the boy talking to him. He seemed occupied reading a book, and as much as it should've bothered Ravi with the awkwardness between them, he almost felt a little relieved inside. He was a human being just like anyone else. He also craved to be close to someone.

The boy suddenly starts rummaging through his pockets to give Ravi a strawberry-flavored candy. "Huh?" Ravi thought for the second time. This whole situation is becoming peculiar. Was the eerie stillness of the morning making him hallucinate a living, breathing human being? Ravi wasn't sure.

Nevertheless, he wasn't going to pass the opportunity to distract himself from his thoughts with the artificial sweet little ball. It did an excellent job of diverting Ravi as the day passed in a blur, with the sweet taste of the candy remaining on his tongue.



Ghost

Ravi knew he was the ghost in the classroom filled with chaos and laughter. He had accepted his assigned role. But his mind still couldn't possibly conclude any reasons why the unknown boy was still sitting next to him. It had been a week since he started sitting with him, and he had never felt this confused in his entire life.

Ravi was aware of the curious glances at the two; they made up an odd pair.

As much as he was curious about the boy, he was also scared. What if he stopped sitting next to him when he started to talk? What if all of this was some stupid little joke that all his friends had made a bet on? The thought made him shudder. He'd instead not ask. Curiosity did indeed kill the cat.

Ravi knew he was pathetic to crave human interaction but also scared to initiate anything. He wasn't a boring guy, but this fear that cages him inside was a mystery to even him.

Just like that, a month had almost passed. Ravi was counting the days in fear. Was this the end of everything they built over the last month? Ravi couldn't help but wonder while entering the classroom. He beelines straight to his seat and suddenly sucks in a gasp. There was a note stuck right on the desk. Ravi cautiously takes the message and starts reading it.

"Hello. I think you aren't aware of my name, and I would've liked to keep my identity a secret, but it's not fair to you. My name's Minhaj, Minhaj Warren. I've been in the same class as you since sixth grade. It's funny how you never noticed me despite studying with me for almost six years. You know, I always noticed you with pity. Maybe I have even called you a 'loser' a few times in my head, but then, as I started noticing you more and again, my pity slowly became one of immense curiosity. Who are you exactly? Are you a ghost that I might have hallucinated? I'm not so sure myself. I don't mind you or whatever you will be because I had fun with you last month. As absurd as it sounds, I found comfort in the silence you provided. You've become my friend along the way. I don't know anything about you. Where do you live? What are your hobbies? What kind of jokes do you like? But do you need to know all these things to have a friendship? Isn't friendship the feeling of being comfortable by one's side? Not once had I felt uncomfortable by your presence. So, it's safe to say that you are my friend. Unfortunately, my time with you has come to an end. I don't know if we will ever meet, but I will surely come for my candy. Don't forget to buy me the exact one when we see each other. I did give you my favorite candy, after all. "

Ravi released a choked sigh. Did he finally have a friend? He still couldn't say it with certainty, but he tried to remember the candy brand. He couldn't wait to give it back to Minhaj. He really couldn't.



Aafra Aahmed is a literary and psychology enthusiast















