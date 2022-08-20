



Travel story

Twenty years ago, I had a dream that I would climb Kilimanjaro. Today, 13th July 2022 at 11am I summited the tallest free-standing mountain in the world, the Roof of Africa, Uhuru Peak, Mount Kilimanjaro, 5895m!!



The recesses of my heart were filled with unspeakable joy for having reached the Summit. I feel as if have been given a pair of wings to fly; that I could do almost anything now. I am bursting with so much happiness.



For the most part, Kilimanjaro has been super easy - nicely laid out trails, gradual inclines, steady pace, trekking for no more than 6 to 7 hours a day. All great, save for Summit night which started at 11pm. This deserves a post of its own but for now suffice to say it was the most horrific experience of my life. It literally, felt like a page out of Dante's Inferno.

There were so many real moments when I truly wanted to quit.

But when I saw the most beautiful sun rise over Nairobi and just at that moment we were crossing the Equator, my faith was restored and I was sobbing uncontrollably all the way to the Summit. For the last few hours after I reached Gilman's point a wide smile started to settle across my face, my eyes lighting up, my heart throbbing with excitement, I knew that - bar some freak accident - nothing was going to stop me. In the extreme cold, exposed to the punishing conditions of the mountain, my mind and body has been tested in every possible way. But all of my thoughts, all of my movements were being fuelled only by an overwhelming sense of joy and accomplishment - of reaching the Summit.

I felt such an overwhelming sense of gratitude for having stood on Africa's tallest mountain

In Swahili "Uhuru" means freedom. Truly, not only is there an incomprehensible sense of freedom of standing on the Roof of Africa but freedom from all the limitations that holds you back.

Hakuna Matata!



The 'Superpower' you need to summit these mountains

Kilimanjaro does not need any specialist mountaineering experience to climb it. The altitude of this mountain though, is another force altogether. At the summit of Kilimanjaro the oxygen levels are very low and it can hit you at any point. Once you reach the summit, after hours of trekking through the night, you are only allowed to stay at Uhuru Peak for a few minutes before coming down very very quickly.



So how fit do you have to be to climb these mountains? Sure, there is no doubt you have to be reasonably fit or at least used to trekking consistently for long hours. And it most definitely helps your chances of summit if you've spent time at high altitude.

But fitness and high altitude training is not all you need.

I know of many people who have trekked Kilimanjaro. Some of them are athletes who failed to summit and others with no fitness who have summited with no problem.

I have known of people who climbed Kilimanjaro in memory of a loved parent, children, friend etc... Some left this world too soon, and whose deaths have devastated families and entire communities.

So what's the secret to summiting these mountains?

When I was climbing I was trying to conquer many real and perceived limitations. Most prominent of those was the fear that I may not reach the top and the crushing devastation I was going to feel if that happened. Then there was the cold, tiredness, my patience and my physical strength which when faced with the summit was never enough.

But the secret to conquering all of this is PURPOSE.

Purpose has nothing to do with your fears, your physical fitness or time spent at high altitude. It is all about the power of your mind. When you have a Purpose that is bigger than yourself, your body syncs into gear and there is no alternative.

It is not your mortal body but the spirit of the soul within that summits these mountains.

Purpose is the force of your heart.

Purpose, is the most underrated superpower of all. Purpose is the superpower that will allow you to climb any "mountain"....

Here is my perfect SUPERPOWER photo taken at Shira Camp.



One human family

One of the many things I learnt after spending a day with the Maasai is that there is no such thing as an absolute truth. Our way to live is not the only way. I met one such Maasai family and learnt about their way of life. In particular, that of polygamy - one man having multiple wives. One of the village men I met explained to me that his father has 14 wives, his brother has 8 wives and he has 3 wives but plans on marrying 12 and bearing 68 children. His father has 70 children. When a Maasai man is of marrying age, his first bride is chosen by his father and he has no say in this matter. After the first marriage he is free to choose his next bride. If he is under the age of 35, he lives in his father's village and after this age he will move out of his family village and start his own village with his many wives and livestock.

The cow is the nucleus of the Maasai culture. They drink its blood, its meat and the milk. Before a Maasai man can marry, he needs to own 20 cows and this goes on for every bride he marries so that each wife has 20 cows. Each wife has her own "boma", the traditional Maasai home where she lives with her children and her communal husband.

In their family structure, the Maasai view that having co-wives builds a support network and the wives help around the village bomas. I was told they live harmoniously and no ill-feeling or jealously existed amongst the wives but rather a sisterly sort of bond that developed between them. To me, it almost seemed natural that surely there would be some form of hierarchy amongst the wives too.

I only had a snapshot of their way of life. I don't prescribe strong views as to how each of us chooses to live. I feel that we are free to choose a life that suits us.

My experience with the Maasai left me in wonder as to how amazing it is that our upbringing and the cultural influences that we are exposed to can shape our understanding of very fundamental human relationships.

We are all different and have different habits, customs and different things we know to be normal or fair. We all live as part of a community with strong societal and cultural structures that are entrenched and govern how we live.

Right or wrong are concepts that is taught differently in all corners of our planet and there is no one recipe for a successful marriage or relationship.















