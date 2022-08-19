Video
One more dies in Kushtia filling station fire

Death toll rises to 4

Published : Friday, 19 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Another person injured during an explosion at a filling station in Kushtia has died while undergoing treatment at a Dhaka hospital.
Md Rimon breathed his last at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery at around 4:30am on Friday, said Inspector Bachchu Mia of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital Police Outpost. He suffered burns on 78 per cent of his body.
The 14-year-old Rimon was a native of Kushtia.
An explosion took place at Dafadar filling station in Kushtia's Bheramara Upazila during the unloading of oil at 8pm last Friday. Two labourers, Sahajul, 30, and Bijoy, 28, died on the spot.
Three more injured in the incident were admitted to the burn institute on Saturday.
One of the wounded later died at the hospital. The fifth victim is still receiving treatment, Inspector Bachchu said.    -UNB



