Political patronage running power guzzling battery-run rickshaws

Around 2 lakh illegal battery-run rickshaws are plying in the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) under the political patronage. Amid electricity crisis around the country these rickshaw batteries consume around 4 lakh unit of electricity every day.

These batteries are charged either from illegal electric lines or residential electric lines in many rickshaw garages. Power sectors people are also involved in providing illegal electricity lines in rickshaw garages in exchange of money.

Despite acute electricity crisis around the country the two city corporations did not conduct any drive against these illegal three wheeler vehicles. Besides these electricity run rickshaw play one of the key roles in road accidents.

Battery powered rickshaw mostly run at Kadmatli, Shyampur, Demra, Jatrabari, Sabuj Bagh, Lalbagh, Manda, Khilgaon, Rampura, Bansree, Mirpur, Pallabi, Shahali, Uttarkhan, Dakshinkhan, Turag, Manikdi, Mohammadpur, Bachila, Madhyabadda and Uttar Badda areas of the capital.

Ariful Haque, Chief Revenue Officer of DSCC said the Daily Observer, "Drive against illegal battery-run rickshaws is continuing under the supervision of DSCC estate department. Our mobile court not only made battery powered rickshaws inoperative but also closed some rickshaw garages where rickshaws charged batteries," he added.

All battery powered rickshaws hang signboards inscribed, "Handicap driven." But most of the rickshaws are driven by the young boys and physically fit people.

The Daily Observer reporter found that most of the electric rickshaw owners are local political leaders and activists. Rickshaw owners also provide monthly payment to the local police stations.

Idris Ali, a battery-run rickshaw driver, at Lalgbagh area told the Daily Observer, "Daily deposit money of a battery-run rickshaw is Tk 300. I rent it from a garage at Kamrangirchar."

Idris said, "Some local political activists are the owner of battery-run rickshaw at Kamrangirchar area. A garage manager takes care of those rickshaws, collect daily Tk 300 deposit and charge batteries at night."

Wishing anonymity a manual rickshaw puller told journalists, "The battery is charged by bypassing the electricity line from the meter. About 20,000 rickshaws, easy bikes and tempos are charged at night in Kamrangircher. Because of this, electric transmitter explosions occur here every few days."

Mentioning the involvement of electricity department employees in the incident of electricity theft, the rickshaw driver said, "Every month, the electricity department employees are taking bribe of a certain amount of money from the rickshaw garages, so that they do not disconnect their illegal electricity connections."

Daily deposit for a manual rickshaw is Tk 100 and for battery-run rickshaw is Tk 300. A battery operated rickshaw requires 300 ampere battery and an easy bike requires a 500 ampere battery.

A 300 ampere rickshaw battery charge monthly cost Tk 2,000 but the garage owners are charging Tk 1,500 every month for keeping rickshaw and charging battery.

Ariful Islam Nadeem, Joint General Secretary of the Rickshaw-Van Workers Union, claims, "After charge a rickshaw at night, it runs the whole day. A rickshaw battery consume electricity what an Air Conditioner (AC) consumes in an hour."

Complaining that the government is stopping the vehicles of the poor and needy even though they cannot ensure stopping using AC, Nadeem said, "The only beneficiaries of the ACs that run in big buildings are the rich people. But the people of every class of our society are benefited from these rickshaws."

Claiming that battery-powered rickshaws are charged by paying enough bills to the government, he said, "A rickshaw battery consume one and a half units of electricity. Every garage use commercial electric meters to charge rickshaw battery. There is no question of any loss to the government."

Considering all these Nadeem hopes government should not stop battery operated rickshaws.

The government has taken various steps to save electricity and energy in the global crisis. In this, shops, markets, shopping mall and kitchen markets have been ordered to be closed across the country after 8:00pm.

Apart from this, the government has taken steps like being economical in using AC in the office, holding meetings virtually, planning to reduce office hours, area wise load shedding and ban on lighting.











