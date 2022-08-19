Video
Friday, 19 August, 2022
Front Page

Covid: 1 death, 170 cases in 24 hours

Published : Friday, 19 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM

One more person died from Covid, and 170 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh in the 24 hours to Thursday morning.
While the country's total fatalities reached 29,315, the new number took its caseload to 2,009,604, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily case test positivity rate fell to 3.52 per cent from Wednesday's 4.54 per cent as 4,824 samples were tested.
The mortality rate
remained unchanged at 1.46 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 97.18 per cent from Wednesday's 97.17 per cent.    -UNB


