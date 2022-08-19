Covid: 1 death, 170 cases in 24 hours

One more person died from Covid, and 170 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh in the 24 hours to Thursday morning.

While the country's total fatalities reached 29,315, the new number took its caseload to 2,009,604, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate fell to 3.52 per cent from Wednesday's 4.54 per cent as 4,824 samples were tested.

The mortality rate

remained unchanged at 1.46 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 97.18 per cent from Wednesday's 97.17 per cent. -UNB











