Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 August, 2022, 4:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Congressional Bangladesh caucus eyes to boost Dhaka-Washington ties

Published : Friday, 19 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

Newly inaugurated Congressional Bangladesh Caucus will promote "continued good relations" between Bangladesh and the United States.
"We look forward to strengthening the United States-Bangladesh relationship on the basis of our shared democratic values to address major issues, including climate change, human rights, and humanitarian challenges," said Congressman Joe Wilson of South Carolina in the House of Representatives who joined with his colleagues - Congressmen Gerry Connolly, Dwight Evans and Steve Chabot as a co-chair of the Congressional Bangladesh Caucus.
Caucus Members will receive periodic updates on bilateral relationship, joint efforts to combat terrorism and promote human rights, as well as opportunities for high-level visits between
the two countries, including with Ambassador M Shahidul Islam as they work to "strengthen" their relationship.
Wilson, joining with his colleagues on August 16, said the people of Bangladesh are well represented by Bangladesh Ambassador to the USA M Shahidul Islam.
The Caucus was established, in part, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and the United States, which began in 1972, soon after Bangladesh secured its independence from Pakistan.
"The United States has been a longstanding partner in Bangladesh's journey to economic development and democratic institution building since that time," Wilson said.
During the last 50 years, Bangladesh has made significant socio-economic progress, including increased food production, disaster management capacity building, poverty alleviation, improved health and education, and women's empowerment, he mentioned.
For more than a decade, Wilson said, Bangladesh has remained one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, and its economic growth is not only benefiting its own people, but is also contributing to the peace, progress, and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific Region.
Significantly, no other country in the world commits more forces to United Nations Peacekeeping, he said.
Bangladesh has a per capita income higher than its neighbors in South Asia and the United States is one of Bangladesh's most important trading partners, with approximately 19-20 percent of its exports destined for the United States, Wilson said.
Also, bilateral trade between the United States and Bangladesh was over $10 billion (U.S.) in 2021.
According to the United States Census Bureau, there are over 200,000 people of Bangladeshi origin living in America.
Promoting educational exchanges between Bangladesh and the United States benefits both nations, and with approximately 10,000 students from Bangladesh studying in the United States, the country places eighth in the World in this category, Wilson said.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
One more dies in Kushtia filling station fire
Political patronage running power guzzling battery-run rickshaws
Covid: 1 death, 170 cases in 24 hours
Congressional Bangladesh caucus eyes to boost Dhaka-Washington ties
10 arrested over Uttara crane accident
Teacher couple found dead in car
No objection to action against errant co, says Chinese envoy
Hotel owner sent to jail 


Latest News
None can assume power thru intrigue, killing: Quader
Death toll from Kushtia filling station fire rises to 4
Zelensky says Erdogan visit is 'powerful message of support'
BNP to sit for dialogue as per Bachelet's advice if Khaleda released
Zelenskyy, Guterres meet Erdogan in Lviv
Rajapaksa to 'return' to SL on August 24
Salman Rushdie's attacker says he acted alone
Flood death toll rises to 140
Dengue numbers keep rising: 93 new cases reported
Hindus celebrate Janmashtami in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Where have all the captchas gone?
An effective solution for earning foreign currency
Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder hands over a cheque
Kuakata hotel, eatery owners go on indefinite strike over raids
Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited organized a doa mahfil
Occupational safety mechanisms missing in most work places
Trafficking of Rohingya girls a predictable consequence of genocide
16 killed, 36 missing in China flood
Social awareness tocombat suicide
Pakistan beat Netherlands by 16 runs in first ODI
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft