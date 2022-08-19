

Teacher couple found dead in car

The deceased were identified as AKM Ziaur Rahman Mamun, the headmaster of Tongi



Shaheed Smriti High School and his wife Mahmuda Akter Joly, an assistant teacher with Tongi Amzad Ali Sarkar Pilot High School and College.

They were found dead in the South Khailkur Bogartek area on Thursday, according to Gacha Police Station, Officer-in-Charge (OC), Nanda Lal Chowdhury.

OC said that the couple's son Meraj spotted the bodies inside their car, near their house in the morning and informed the police.

The couple's son Miraz said his parents were heading for home in Kamarjuri area at about 6:20pm on Wednesday ending their school work. But after that, they were missing. The relatives searched all night but could not find them.

The duo were found dead inside their car in Haydrabad Bridge area and were taken to Tayrunnesa Medical College Hospital. They were, later, shifted to a local hospital in Uttara where the on-duty doctors declared them dead.

The bodies were sent to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital for autopsy, said Gazipur Metropolitan's Gachha Police Station OC Nondolal Chowdhury.











