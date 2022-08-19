No objection to action against errant co, says Chinese envoy

The Chinese government will have no objection if Bangladesh takes any action against the China Gezhouba Group Corporation (CGGC) following the recommendations by the probe committee formed to investigate the tragic accident that took place at Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project in Uttara.

Chinese Ambassador Li Jiming has given the assurance while meeting Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary ABM Amin Ullah Noori on Thursday at his Secretariat office.

A Road Transport and Bridges Ministry press release said during the meeting, the Chinese envoy has also expressed his grief and condolences to the families of the victims.

He informed the RTHD Secretary that a delegation of one of the contractors of BRT project has arrived in Dhaka from China for investigation on behalf of the company. The delegation will provide necessary assistance to the inquiry committee constituted by

the Road Transport and Highways Division.

Responding to the envoy, Amin Ullah Noori said the entire nation is saddened by the tragic accident. Safety is the most important aspect of any development work, which consists of incident investigation.

"An expert from BUET was included in the investigation committee. It will submit a report within the next seven days. Strict actions will be taken following the recommendation by the probe body," he added.

Roads and Highways Department Chief Engineer AKM Monir Hossain Pathan, Road Transport and Highways Division Additional Secretary Nilima Akhtar, BRT Project's Managing Director Safiqul Islam, Project Consultant Team's Head Teague MacReen and high officials of Road Transport and Highways Division and project related officials were present in the meeting.

Earlier on August 15, a girder of the Uttara BRT-3 project fell on a moving car killing five of a family on the spot and injuring two others. The two injured passengers - a newly-married couple Rezaul Karim Hridoy, 26 and Riya Akter, 19 - were rescued, but rest of the passengers - Jharna Akter, 27, her two children Zakaria, 4, and Jannat, 6, and Hridoy's father Ayub Hossain Rubel, 55, and his mother-in-law Fahima Akter, 38, died on the spot.

A case was filed against the Chinese contractor for the BRT-3 Elevated Expressway. Rubel's brother Afran Mondal Babu filed the case against CGGC under sections 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304 (causing death by negligence) of the Penal Code with Uttara West police station on Monday midnight.

After the incident, RAB arrested 10 people from Dhaka, Gazipur, Sirajganj and Bagerhat along with the crane driver, his assistant and the security personnel of the contractor company responsible for security.














