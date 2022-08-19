Hotel owner sent to jail 



Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Ashek Imam passed the order as Sub Inspector Rajib Sarker of Chawkbazar police Station produced Fakhar before the court with a prayer to keep him in jail until investigation was completed.

On Tuesday another Dhaka court placed hotel owner on a one-day

remand in the case.

The fire, believed to be originated from a plastic product factory situated in the building, quickly engulfed the whole infrastructure, killing the six-hotel staff on the ground floor of the building.

Six people were killed as a devastating fire tore through a building that houses a plastic factory and a restaurant in Chawkbazar of Old Dhaka on Monday. Several people were also reported to have remained missing in the incident.













