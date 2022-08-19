Video
Chawk Bazar Fire

Hotel owner sent to jail 

Published : Friday, 19 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Court Correspondent

Fire fighters dousing a blaze after a fire broke out at a packaging factory at Matuile College Road area of the city on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Barishal Hotel and Restaurant Md Fakhar Uddin was sent to jail by a Dhaka court on Thursday on completion a one-day remand in a case filed over the death of his six staff in a fire at old Dhaka's Chawkbazar area on Monday night.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Ashek Imam passed the order as Sub Inspector Rajib Sarker of Chawkbazar police Station produced Fakhar before the court with a prayer to keep him in jail until investigation was completed.
On Tuesday another Dhaka court placed hotel owner on a one-day
remand in the case.
The fire, believed to be originated from a plastic product factory situated in the building, quickly engulfed the whole infrastructure, killing the six-hotel staff on the ground floor of the building.
Six people were killed as a devastating fire tore through a building that houses a plastic factory and a restaurant in Chawkbazar of Old Dhaka on Monday. Several people were also reported to have remained missing in the incident.


