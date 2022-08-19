Video
Friday, 19 August, 2022
Home Front Page

Many using HR violations as political tool, AL leaders tell UNCHR Asia-Pacific chief

Published : Friday, 19 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The ruling Awami League (AL) leaders complained that many people are using human rights violations as a political tool.
The delegation of AL made this complaint to the journalists after a meeting on Thursday with Rory Mungoven, head of the Asia-Pacific of the UN Commission on Human Rights (UNCHR), who is visiting Bangladesh.
Salim Mahmud, member of the ruling party delegation and Information and Research Affairs Secretary of AL, said that the UNCHR was informed about the human rights violations are being used as a tool for political propaganda.
He also said that the UN delegation also told Awami League that there are many problems with human rights in all countries of the world. They talked about working with Bangladesh to protect human rights.
Besides, Rory Mungoven praised Bangladesh for education, health and women's empowerment, said Salim Mahmud.
At the time, he said, Bangladesh has improved in many aspects in the human rights index prepared by the United Nations.
Salim Mahmud said that the most human rights violations were committed during the military governments in the history of Bangladesh. The most human rights violations were committed with Sheikh Hasina through the killing of Bangabandhu and his family on August 15 and the grenade attack on August 21.
He also mentioned that those who are raising the issue of human rights violations in the country have entered the field to implement a special agenda.
Meanwhile, Deputy      Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury said that the members of the UN delegation have taken note of their statement.
The members of the Awami League delegation also claimed that the allegations of extrajudicial killings and disappearances were false.
Earlier on Tuesday night, some representatives of the government, civil society and other prominent people of the country met UNCHR High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet at a dinner at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital and they informed Bachelet about various 'disinformation' about Bangladesh's human rights.
There, AL's Information and Research Secretary told the UN High Commissioner that the reports that some human rights organizations are publishing recently on the human rights situation in Bangladesh show that the information these organizations are basing on is taken from some individuals or groups against the government. It is not appropriate for an impartial organization to take information from a source known to be biased. The footnotes used in the reports of these organizations show that they are only taking information from anti-government sources. Such biasness and biased reports are not acceptable in a civilized society. Such reports have no credibility. Only those organizations can say what role such activities play in the protection of human rights in countries around the world.


