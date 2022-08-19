Hindus celebrate Janmashtami

The Hindu community in Bangladesh on Thursday celebrated Janmashtami, marking the birth of Lord Krishna with religious fervour.

According to Hindu religion, Lord Vishnu incarnated in the universe as Lord Krishna in the prison of Raja Kangsa on this day, the eighth of "Shukla Pakkha" (bright fortnight) in the month of Bengali calendar Bhadra in Dwapara Yuga in order to protect "Dharma" from the hands of devils.

Sri Krishna was born to Devaki and her husband Vasudeva in Mathura. The day was a public holiday.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina greeted members of the Hindu community on the occasion, in separate messages.

In his message, the President said, "Lord Sri Krishna's philosophy was to remove injustice, oppression and violence from the society and build a bond of genuine love and harmony among people."

"I call upon the Hindu community people to stand by the helpless and distressed people of the society following the philosophy of Lord Sri Krishna," he added.

In her message, the Prime Minister said the Awami League government is determined to maintain communal harmony in the country.

"I believe that Sri Krishna's ideals and lessons will strengthen the thousand year-old communal harmony, friendship and brotherhood of Bengalis."

The PM urged the Hindus to celebrate Janmashtami, maintaining social distancing norms. She also wished happiness, welfare and peace of the citizens of the country.

Besides, national dailies published special articles while Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television and other private TV channels and radio stations aired special programmes highlighting different aspects of the eventful life of Lord Krishna.













