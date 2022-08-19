Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 August, 2022, 4:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Hindus celebrate Janmashtami

Published : Friday, 19 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Staff Correspondent  

The Hindu community in Bangladesh on Thursday celebrated Janmashtami, marking the birth of Lord Krishna with religious fervour.
According to Hindu religion, Lord Vishnu incarnated in the universe as Lord Krishna in the prison of Raja Kangsa on this day, the eighth of "Shukla Pakkha" (bright fortnight) in the month of Bengali calendar Bhadra in Dwapara Yuga in order to protect "Dharma" from the hands of devils.
Sri Krishna was born to Devaki and her husband Vasudeva in Mathura. The day was a public holiday.
President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina greeted members of the Hindu community on the occasion, in separate messages.
In his message, the President said, "Lord Sri Krishna's philosophy was to remove injustice, oppression and violence from the society and build a bond of genuine love and harmony among people."
"I call upon the Hindu community people to stand by the helpless and distressed people of the society following the philosophy of Lord Sri Krishna," he added.
In her message, the Prime Minister said the Awami League government is determined to maintain communal harmony in the country.
"I believe that Sri Krishna's ideals and lessons will strengthen the thousand year-old communal harmony, friendship and brotherhood of Bengalis."
The PM urged the Hindus to celebrate Janmashtami, maintaining social distancing norms. She also wished happiness, welfare and peace of the citizens of the country.
Besides, national dailies published special articles while Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television and other private TV channels and radio stations aired special programmes highlighting different aspects of the eventful life of Lord Krishna.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
One more dies in Kushtia filling station fire
Political patronage running power guzzling battery-run rickshaws
Covid: 1 death, 170 cases in 24 hours
Congressional Bangladesh caucus eyes to boost Dhaka-Washington ties
10 arrested over Uttara crane accident
Teacher couple found dead in car
No objection to action against errant co, says Chinese envoy
Hotel owner sent to jail 


Latest News
None can assume power thru intrigue, killing: Quader
Death toll from Kushtia filling station fire rises to 4
Zelensky says Erdogan visit is 'powerful message of support'
BNP to sit for dialogue as per Bachelet's advice if Khaleda released
Zelenskyy, Guterres meet Erdogan in Lviv
Rajapaksa to 'return' to SL on August 24
Salman Rushdie's attacker says he acted alone
Flood death toll rises to 140
Dengue numbers keep rising: 93 new cases reported
Hindus celebrate Janmashtami in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Where have all the captchas gone?
An effective solution for earning foreign currency
Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder hands over a cheque
Kuakata hotel, eatery owners go on indefinite strike over raids
Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited organized a doa mahfil
Occupational safety mechanisms missing in most work places
Trafficking of Rohingya girls a predictable consequence of genocide
16 killed, 36 missing in China flood
Social awareness tocombat suicide
Pakistan beat Netherlands by 16 runs in first ODI
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft