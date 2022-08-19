Six banks served notices for making hefty profits from USD sale

The Managing Directors (MD) of six banks - Dutch Bangla Bank, Southeast Bank, Prime Bank, City Bank, BRAC Bank and Standard Chartered Bank - have been given show-cause notices over the acquisition of making unusual profits from selling the US dollar during the recent volatile situation.

The Bangladesh Bank (BB), on Wednesday, served the show-cause notices to the MDs of these six banks giving seven working days to reply about the allegations brought against their banks.

The show-cause notices were served following the reports of the investigation and monitoring teams formed by the central bank.

Earlier, the six banks have also removed their heads of treasury wings following the recommendation of the Bangladesh Bank as the teams have found their involvement with making unusual profits.

Besides, the investigation and monitoring teams of the central bank have also

found involvement of some other eight banks. These banks included Bank Asia, NCC Bank, Dhaka Bank, Mercantile Bank, Shahjalal Islami Bank, United Commercial Bank, Eastern Bank and Islami Bank - for making excessive gains through dollar trading, according to the Bangladesh Bank report.

In another letter served on the same day, the Bangladesh Bank also said that extra profit from the sale of dollars cannot be taken into the bank's income. The banks were also asked not to show the money made by excessive profit in a bank's profit.

They were asked to explain ten issues about dollar dealings including unusual profit and high spread between buying and selling costs. They were also asked to reply in 7 working days.

Preferring anonymity, several senior officials of the six banks admitted that the central bank has sent show-cause letters to them asking to explain the unusual profits made from selling the US dollar.

When contacted, Bangladesh Bank Executive Director Sirajul Islam, also spokesperson of the central bank, said that he's unaware yet about serving the show-cause notices.

"I don't know yet whether the notices were sent to the MDs of these six banks. Due to some reasons, action was not taken against the six banks earlier. For the same reason, every bank will be inspected again. If the evidences are found, then action will be taken against them," he added.

The BB sources said that about a dozen more banks are being brought under the central bank's supervision. For this, foreign exchange transaction information has been requested from all banks.

According to the sources, the Bank Asia, a private commercial bank, has registered the highest 770 per cent year-on-year growth in its profit from foreign exchange dealings in the first six months of the current year. The bank's profit from dollar trading surged by more than eight times to Tk 200 crore in January to June from only Tk 23 crore in the same period a year ago.

The central bank is likely to go for further action against other high profit-making banks, according to sources at the Bangladesh Bank.

In a recent meeting with the Bangladesh Bank, the bankers placed a list of 12 banks that made excessive profits from dollar trading, raising the question as to why only six banks were punished.

From the last week of June this year, the price of dollar price was increasing and in August, the dollar hits its higher rate Tk 120 for per dollar.

Amid the trend of price hike of dollars, the Bangladesh Bank has formed several investigation and monitoring teams to inspect the banks and money exchangers and find out the reasons of unusual price hike of dollars.











