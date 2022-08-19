Video
Minorities enjoy equal rights in BD: PM

Published : Friday, 19 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina exchanges greetings with Hindu community virtually at Dhakeswari Mandir in Dhaka on the occasion of holy Janmashtami from her official residence, Ganabhaban, in the city on Thursday. PHOTO: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday came down heavily on a section of Hindus who try to imply that they are in very bad shape in Bangladesh.
 "I want to say one thing with grave regret that whenever any incident occurs here that is propagated at home and abroad massively as if the Hindu people do not have any right in this country," she said.
The prime minister said this while exchanging greetings with Hindu community virtually at Dhakeswari Mandir in Dhaka and JM Sen Hall in Chattogram on the occasion of holy Janmashtami from her official residence Ganabhaban.
She said that whenever any incident happens her government takes immediate action against the perpetrators.
 "But colour is given on that incident as the Hindus have no rights. But the actions of the government after the incidents do not get proper attention," she said.
In this connection, she said that while taking actions to protect mandirs many muslims were killed in police firing. "This kind of incident also took place."
She mentioned the incidents un Cumilla in support of her comments.
 "But these were not told properly. Instead, it is spread that Hindus are living in very much trouble in the country," she added.
She said that the number of Puja Mandaps in Dhaka is higher than incWest Bengal or Kolkata. And across Bangladesh the Durga Puja is celebrated massively.
Hasina said that her government is not only taking initiatives to repair or renovate mosques, it also renovates or repair temples, monastries and churches.
 "It is not right      to say something that hurts anyone's religious sentiment," she said.
The PM said that Bangladesh is a exceptional land in the world where people from all religions freely celebrate their religious festivals.
"There is huge attempts to destroy this congenial religious atmosphere of the country. A section of people in every religion is there who often try to create problems," she said.
She also mentioned that the government and Awami League do not believe in undermining any religion.
 "We can say that clearly. Our government is very much cautious about it. I can assure you that," she asserted.
She said that all people of the country irrespective of their religions will enjoy the equal rights.
 "We want that people of all religions will live in the country with their equal rights. You are people of this country, you have the equal right in here, you have the same rights like me," she said.
The prime minister requested the Hindus never to consider themselves as minority.
 "You always think that you are the citizens of this country, you will enjoy equal rights, and we also want to see you like that way. Please do not undermine yourselves. You were born in this country, and you are the citizens of this country," she assured the audience.
She said that if every one can move with this confidence then the evil quarter, from every religion, will never be able to harm the religious harmony of the country.
 "We have to keep that belief and unity among us. I want that from you all," she said.
Talking about Coronavirus pandemic, Russia-Ukraine war, sanctions and counter-sanctions, she said that these caused great problems for all.
 "We have increased the fuel oil price, and as a result prices of everything have been increased. Some people are increasing the prices unnecessarily to make extra profits," she said.
She said that the government is making arrangements for monitoring the prices and taking steps.
She mentioned about the government's move to provide rice to 50 lakh families at the rate of Tk 15 per kilogram.
She said that the government will provide special family cards to one crore people by which they will be able to procure essential commodities like rice, lentil, oil and sugar at fair price.
"We are trying to put the prices under purchasing capacity of the mass people so that they do not suffer," said the PM.
Referring to the food scarcity around the world and possible famine, she urged the people of the country to utilise every inch of land for production.    -UNB


